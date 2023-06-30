Disclaimer: This article is specifically geared at the agenda targeting innocent children for transgender surgeries and puberty blockers. It is not about adults nor is it about one’s sexual orientation.

I am supposed to be on vacation, but I saw this and I had to write about it…

250 Hollywood celebrities signed a letter demanding Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter to censor individuals who vocally oppose transgender surgery for minors. The letter goes on to label those who actively disagree with their views as promoting hate speech. It goes as far as redefining caring citizens who are protecting children to people who are harming children: “online extremists leading proactive coordinated campaigns of hate and lies about gender affirming healthcare for trans youth”.

Their letter goes on to say that “every leading medical and psychological association affirms the safety and necessity of gender affirming healthcare for trans people, including youth”.

If gender affirming healthcare for youth is supported by “every leading medical and psychological association” it is past time for us to redefine what it means to be a “leading medical organization”. I personally know many doctors who disagree with the “leading medical organizations” on this issue. And, we must not forget, these same “leading” institutions supported the COVID protocols that are now being actively debunked by more informed and critically thinking people, including an army of doctors, scientists and other medical professionals.

It should be stated though that people who are promoting violence against transgender people should be banned under common violence rules. No one should live in fear due to social media posts promoting violence. We should also not support those who disparage entire groups of people in ways that promote violence. That being said, the saying “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” is more relevant today than ever. Especially when we are talking about free speech for adults geared at adults. Children are different; they should be protected from violent harmful speech.

If we had a properly functioning society, the people who really should be banned are those promoting serious violence speech against children, i.e. those brainwashing vulnerable children by pushing them into getting drugs and surgeries that are harmful to their mind, body and spirit.

So let’s do it right, violence of all kinds need to be banned under the social media rules, this must include promoting transgender surgeries and blockers for children. This is the most violent and evil crimes you can commit against a child. Children have a chance of recovering from neglect and other forms of child abuse, but they have no chance of recovering from body mutilation that changes them forever.

There are countless stories of children who undergo surgery only to painfully regret it later after they reach adulthood. What could be crueler than a supposed “expert” encouraging a youth to physically change their bodies when they are too young to know better. Are these celebrities this uninformed about the suffering of those who regret surgeries?

It cannot be understated that these individuals who claim to care about children and their needs are anything but.

Where are all these “caring” celebrities when it comes to human trafficking and the pedophile epidemic. There are 10 million kids currently in captivity right now as I type this and those same celebrities are silent; crickets.

If they actually cared about the suffering, then they would care about them. Their actions show that they only care about themselves and the people they serve and mingle with in Hollywood and the Globalists who fund them.

If they cared about others and this country, they would not call for the same COVID censorship that harmed and killed millions:

Specific mitigations on such disinformation must be developed (for instance akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules)

Censorship of doctors who knew effective methods for COVID were banned and censored. Scientists who knew the dangerous effects of COVID vaccines were banned and censored. This has caused millions of injuries and deaths worldwide. Is this what these celebrities want more of?

The rigged elections has and is destroying our country. We do not have a representative republic without fair elections. Those exposing the election fraud have been censored and banned. Is this what these celebrities want more of?

Celebrities who blindly give support to evil agendas under the guise of care, need to be cancelled. Not those citizens who are trying to stop a whole generation of children from needless suffering.

Below are the people who signed the letter: