Are They Serious?? 500 New Vaccines?

Yes, the WHO does aim to introduce 500 new vaccines into low- and middle-income countries — and that’s not speculation, it’s straight from their own materials. You can read it directly here: https://scorecard.immunizationagenda2030.org/ig2.2

Below is a media graphic from the WHO’s website confirming this objective (available at the link above):

However, I wanted to clarify what this actually means. After digging deeper, it turns out that while the WHO is indeed aggressively pushing vaccine expansion—often for vaccines that may be unnecessary—the “500” figure refers to introductions, not unique or newly developed vaccines. In other words, if 50 countries each add 10 new vaccines to their immunization programs, the WHO will have achieved its target of 500 vaccine introductions.

Regardless, Dr. Rima Laibow joins the show to break down the WHO’s long-term—and at times shocking—goals under Agenda 2030. Here are the full details of this episode:

Link to watch or listen: 500 Vaccine Schedule, WHO & UN Deception, Cyborg Depopulation Agenda w/ Dr. Rima Laibow

Description: Dr. Rima Laibow returns to the program to expose the shocking scale of globalist health agendas now openly unfolding. We discuss the disturbing proposal to add an outrageous 500 vaccines to the official schedule, a move that raises serious questions about informed consent, corporate influence, and medical overreach. Dr. Laibow also breaks down the case for leaving the WHO and the United Nations, highlighting the long history of deception, manipulation, and top-down control that these institutions have imposed on sovereign nations.

We go deeper into the ongoing depopulation agenda, connecting the dots between policy, propaganda, and profit. This is a powerful and eye-opening conversation that challenges the official narratives and urges people to reclaim their health freedom before it’s too late.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR!! Andy Schectman and I will be hosting a free financial webinar on May 28th at 5pmCT! Title: Protecting your Assets During an Economic Global Reset with Andy Schectman and Sarah Westall Description: A deep dive into how you can protect your assets during turbulent times. What’s really happening behind the scenes in the global economy? Learn practical steps for safeguarding your wealth—including the smart way to buy gold and silver, and other strategies to stay secure in an uncertain financial landscape. Live Q&A!! Everyone is invited and its free! But you must register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3pgZWKR0R4ORx5XaqvOmmA

