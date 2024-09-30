My friend Sean at the SGT report recently had me on his show. The show must have hit a nerve as it has garnered over 570K views so far. You can watch that on Rumble at 5th Gen Warfare Kill Grid & Evil Agendas Exposed

For those who still do not know who Sean of SGT is, he had one of the largest Youtube independent media channels in the world with hundreds of thousands of followers before the internet apocalypse of 2020; 2 weeks before the election.

In 2020, the deep state initiated their operation to take over the independent internet news business. They did a full wipe out, deleting and removing most of the bigger independent channels who were actually reporting real news. That included my Youtube channel as well.

In hindsight, it appears the operation went into play to suppress the independent media while replacing it with the controlled mainstream media before the election and at the beginning of COVID. Big names were brought in to be the new “independent” media while they worked hard to suppress heavily those of us they cancelled.

The old established media found their “independent” voices and, to the uninformed, they do appear more legit. But do not be fooled, most are still highly controlled. Now the internet landscape is slowly moving towards a fully deep state run news environment.

The problem is they let the genie out of the bottle and are having one heck of a time putting it back in. They are making huge in roads, but so far, they have not been able to capture the entire independent space. Truth and freedom of thought has a way of getting out. Much like water flowing downstream.

Back to Sean with SGT, he is one of the good guys and you can find him on his Rumble channel or on his websites at SGTReport.com or ThePhaser.com

