5th Gen Warfare Kill Grid & Evil Agendas Exposed -- SGT Report
My friend Sean at the SGT report recently had me on his show. The show must have hit a nerve as it has garnered over 570K views so far. You can watch that on Rumble at 5th Gen Warfare Kill Grid & Evil Agendas Exposed
For those who still do not know who Sean of SGT is, he had one of the largest Youtube independent media channels in the world with hundreds of thousands of followers before the internet apocalypse of 2020; 2 weeks before the election.
In 2020, the deep state initiated their operation to take over the independent internet news business. They did a full wipe out, deleting and removing most of the bigger independent channels who were actually reporting real news. That included my Youtube channel as well.
In hindsight, it appears the operation went into play to suppress the independent media while replacing it with the controlled mainstream media before the election and at the beginning of COVID. Big names were brought in to be the new “independent” media while they worked hard to suppress heavily those of us they cancelled.
The old established media found their “independent” voices and, to the uninformed, they do appear more legit. But do not be fooled, most are still highly controlled. Now the internet landscape is slowly moving towards a fully deep state run news environment.
The problem is they let the genie out of the bottle and are having one heck of a time putting it back in. They are making huge in roads, but so far, they have not been able to capture the entire independent space. Truth and freedom of thought has a way of getting out. Much like water flowing downstream.
Back to Sean with SGT, he is one of the good guys and you can find him on his Rumble channel or on his websites at SGTReport.com or ThePhaser.com
*
Other shows and posts you may have missed:
EXPOSED: Tate Brothers in their Own Words w/ Common Sense Skeptic *WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT* (video): Common Sense Skeptic joins the program to breakdown the allegations and indictments against the Tate brothers, the social media phenoms who have 40 million followers. He explains the lawsuits ongoing and we deconstruct the truth by looking at the best sources possible, the Tates themselves. We also share clips from the victims attorney and other witnesses. The show is an eye opening expose of the Tate brothers. See more…
Civil War Sentiment Getting Scary, Real Polling Harris vs Trump w/ Rasmussen Reports Mark Mitchell (video): Mark Mitchell, head pollster at Rasmussen reports, joins the program to discuss the latest polling numbers on everything from the election to civil war. We discuss how polling companies have abandoned the notion of quality in favor of projecting an agenda. We also discuss the disturbing trend towards civil war sentiment and how profoundly those ideas have shifted in a short amount of time. See more…
Who Really Owns The U.S. Housing Market? The Complete Roadmap (article): Is BlackRock really buying up all of the single-family homes in America? How involved is Blackstone? Are private equity firms and big investors taking over the housing market? Are “build-to-rent” communities becoming a trend? Are foreigners buying up U.S. residential properties? Who owns all of the vacation rentals, manufactured home communities, and student housing? Are we really going to own nothing and be happy? Read more…
*
Also don’t miss this!! The entire 10 part series of 5th Generation Warfare and Mind Control is now uploaded for supporting subscribers!:
Day 1: Behind the Veil: Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare
Day 2: Unlock the Secrets of 5th Generation Warfare with Dr. Armin Krishnan
Day 3: Discover the Psychology behind Mind Control with Dave Hodges
Day 4: Dive into the Political Manipulation of 5th Generation Warfare with Reinette Senum
Day 5: Participate in the History and Secrets of Mind Control with Courtenay & Maryam
Day 6: Connect the Science and Engineering of 5th Generation Warfare with Hope and Tivon
Day 7: Explore Targeting and Mind Control Experiments with Richard Lighthouse
Day 8: Discover the Legal Battles Against Targeted Mind Control with Attorney Ana Toledo
Day 9: Expose the Truth Behind Havana Syndrome with Dr. Len Ber
Day 10: Unveil Advanced Methods of Mind Control and Solutions with Sarah
Note: A sincere thank you to all who are paying members. Your generous support helps pay for this work including the editing and costs of this series.
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.