My latest guest is an Iranian freedom fighter with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Once designated a terrorist organization (from 1997 to 2012), the NCRI now receives support from many Western governments.

I recorded this interview just before the conflict between Iran and Israel began. I held off on airing it until I could reach him for comment, but he had gone dark—until yesterday. When we reconnected, he was understandably distraught. Given the volatile situation, he preferred not to add anything further and felt the interview stood well on its own. We’ll likely do a follow-up at a later time.

This interview has sparked curiosity from many and outrage from the usual activist trolls. Sadly, in today’s polarized climate, nuance isn’t allowed. You're not permitted to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza and still acknowledge that most Jewish people have no role in those decisions.

You’re not allowed to criticize the Israeli government and also recognize the Iranian regime’s brutality. But in the real world, multiple truths can coexist. Unfortunately, in the oversimplified, outrage-driven landscape we live in, only black-and-white narratives are tolerated.

That’s not a world I subscribe to. So, if you’re open to hearing a deeper, more nuanced perspective, this interview may be for you. Here are the details:

Title and link: Iranian Freedom Fighter: National Council of Resistance on Repression & Extremism w/ Shahin Gobade

Description: Shahin Gobadi, a freedom fighter with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), joins the program to expose what’s truly happening inside Iran. He shares powerful insight into the brutal realities faced by everyday citizens—from widespread human rights abuses and the violent suppression of women, to mass executions carried out by Iran’s extremist leadership.

Gobadi also discusses the NCRI’s mission and why their movement is uniquely positioned to help bring long-term peace and stability to the Middle East. This episode is a rare look behind the curtain of a nation in crisis—and the courageous resistance fighting to liberate it. Learn more and follow their work at NCR-Iran.org.

NCRI Background:

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a broad coalition of Iranian opposition groups founded in July 1981 Tehran. Now based in Paris and Tirana, it serves as a “parliament-in-exile” representing over 500 members, with equal gender representation and inclusion of diverse ethnic and religious minorities (Kurds, Armenians, Jews, Zoroastrians, etc.)

Its core mission is to overthrow Iran’s religious dictatorship and establish a secular, pluralistic, democratic republic where the rule of law, gender equality, free speech, human rights, separate church and state, and peaceful coexistence guide society. They emphasize multi-party democracy, universal suffrage, abolition of the death penalty, and equal rights for all.

The NCRI is closely aligned with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), acting as its public diplomatic wing. Known for exposing Iran’s secret nuclear facilities in 2002, NCRI also highlights human rights abuses and suppression within Iran. Although labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S. from 1997 to 2012, it has since been delisted and now gains support from some Western lawmakers advocating for democratic change in Iran.

