In the aftermath of the 2024 election, the mass media and Hollywood are imploding. The mass media was busy telling people that “democracy and freedom” would end if Trump was reelected. People who believed it are in meltdown:

The mass media literally told them everyday that their freedoms would end and that Trump was a NAZI who would lock them away. People are scared because the mainstream media lied to them every day.

Hollywood is also in collapse. Exposure of Diddy’s blackmail and trafficking operation is having an impact. Unfortunately, it is likely a controlled demolition as outlined here: The Controlled Demolition of Diddy. We will see if more comes to light because Diddy is just the tip of a very large iceberg.

The Hollywood elite were also out in droves supporting Harris along with over 90% of DC:

But none of this is the main reason the mainstream media and Hollywood are in collapse (although its helping). The main reason its all coming down is because the means of distribution is changing. Young people, anyone under 40, no longer tune into cable. They consume entertainment differently than their elders.

Basically, the Internet has matured and it has supplanted the old ways we consume entertainment and news. That brings me to my latest show where I discuss this with the CEO of YourNews.com, Sam Anthony.

He will explain how he personally witnessed over the past 2 decades news room after news room firing their news directors and how the only ones really watching cable news, like Fox News, are people over 60.

There is a sea change in how we live our lives and that is ultimately why Hollywood and the mass media are collapsing. Since they are losing their power, I sure hope they will be prosecuted for all of their crimes.

*

Here are the details for the show:

Title: A New Era has arrived and the Mainstream Media is Officially Done w/ Sam Anthony

Description: Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com joins the program to share his one of a kind news site where people across the country can see local, state and national news. He also shares his amazing experience with hundreds of closed news divisions all across the country. He has watched first hand how the mainstream media has completely collapsed. He explains how we are seeing a paradigm change that will impact our entire society and he is on the forefront of the revolution.

Link: A New Era has arrived and the Mainstream Media is Officially Done w/ Sam Anthony

Timing is everything: Opportunity to invest in the new media at the right time, learn more at YourNews.com crowdfund

*

Win-win – Support this work: Support your immune system all year round with Z-stack. The products recommended by the Dr. Zelenko to protect you from colds and the flu. The first step is a strong immune system Use this link and be confident you are buying the best!