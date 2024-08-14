My friend Zach Vorhies (the Google Whistleblower) and I chatted yesterday. He let me know that the podcaster “Informed Talk” (one of the plaintiffs with us in our lawsuit against Google) appealed Youtube and miraculously got his channel back.

Note: for those that do not know, a group of 15 of us who lost our Youtube channels 2 weeks before the 2020 election in 2019 sued Google. Zach Vorhies was involved in that effort and so was I. We didn’t win, but we did help later cases with some needed groundwork.

So, I thought, why not? What do I have to lose.

Interestingly enough, I was able to log in to my old account and submit an appeal. I wasn’t able to do that for years.

My appeal was pretty straight forward. I stated that my account was deleted in 2019. The channel did not have a warning or a strike at the time. If the policies and procedures that were in place now were in place then, my account would not have been deleted.

That was pretty much it.

Then the next day (i.e. today) my account, with 121K+ subscribers was returned. I did lose thousands of subscribers, but heck, they gave it back to me with most of the videos and subscribers. They did delete 14 videos, not counting the dozen or so that was deleted before the channel was taken off line. But most are still there.

So, needless to say, I am shocked. There are few people on the planet who has fought Google more then me. I am a free speech advocate that deeply believes that a civilized society requires, absolutely requires, free speech.

So, here I am. After all of this time, I got my channel back. I am not expecting to see many views as I know they are throttling accounts, but heck, its back. I hope it stays in place, but I am not holding my breath and the fight for free speech is clearly not over.

If you are interested in subscribing or seeing my past shows, including some classics like the Detective Rothstein series or many of the Clif High shows, you can find them here: https://www.youtube.com/c/SarahWestall/videos

Please know that a approximately 1/3 of the videos I produce now are not allowed on the platform. If you want to see all of the shows, you will need to find them at SarahWestall.com or on one of the free speech platforms (i.e. Bastyon, Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, Clouthub, etc…)

*

Also, some not so good news…

Tina Peters was found guilty of seven of the 10 counts against her on Monday, including 4 felony counts. I interviewed her 2 weeks ago, the day the trial started. You can see that interview here: Dominion Whistleblower: Husband Killed by Cabal Thugs, Faces 20 Yrs in Kangaroo Court w/ Tina Peters

It is crazy because the charges were bogus. The judge and no one else wanted the evidence she had that prompted her to investigate in the first place. The truth didn’t matter. All they cared about was whether she submitted to the authority of the state. But her elected position did not require her to do so. That is why I called it a kangaroo court. Bogus charges.

Hopefully her attorneys appeal. And hopefully she has good ones.

You can read about her verdict on many outlets. But expect very one sided state propaganda type coverage of the case.