I’ve been sitting with this for a while. Over the past few days, I put together an outline and shared it with a few trusted friends. Their response made me realize: this needs to be written.

Some of you may remember the 10-part series I produced on 5th Generation Warfare and Mind Control. I’ve now pulled it out from behind the paywall—because it was free when it first aired, and it needs to remain free. I created that series because I could feel what was coming. It was important.

Since then, though, I’ve noticed something deeper, more insidious happening—not just in the world, but within myself, and in the voices around me. There’s a quiet, widespread shutdown happening but also a ground swell of meaningful change.

So I turned to ChatGPT—yes, I know some people hate that idea. But if it’s already being used to mine all of us, why not flip the script and use that same data to understand what I’m sensing? It interacts with millions of people every day and processes countless data points. If they’re going to use it to mine our minds, then I’m going to use it to reflect what’s really being mined.

Its kind of incredible I am able to get to this information to be honest. It does show that if AI can remain open, it could be a powerful tool. I’m not naïve though—I know that’s unlikely. But for now, it can be useful.

Here’s what I found:

A wave of burnout, despair, and "Invisible War Trauma" is widespread and real. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we persevere and use it to build.

What is going on?

The millions of conversations and posts is showing collapse-level stress.

People who have dedicated their lives — or even just their hearts and time — to seeking truth, sharing knowledge, and resisting lies are facing a perfect storm of both external assaults and internal damages.

External:

Relentless censorship – silencing and muting of voices across platforms

Financial ruin – loss of income, deplatformed businesses, severed partnerships

Deplatforming – removal from platforms with no due process

Institutional betrayal – abandonment by employers, publishers, or peer groups

Targeted smears – character assassination, hit pieces, and false framing

Erasure of work and voice – content deleted, history rewritten, legacy wiped

Internal consequences (often overlooked but equally damaging):

Spiritual exhaustion – loss of hope, disconnection from purpose

Isolation and alienation – feeling like you’re the only one seeing the truth

Self-censorship – fear of speaking out, even in safe spaces

Identity erosion – questioning your worth, value, or sanity

Learned helplessness – psychological conditioning to accept powerlessness

Hypervigilance – constantly bracing for the next attack or takedown

Loss of meaning – when the fight overshadows the reason for starting it

Some have begun calling it “informational warfare PTSD”. But I’d go further: this is the psychological fallout of sustained 5th Generation warfare. It’s not just targeted at whistleblowers or journalists—it’s an ongoing, systemic assault on the human mind, designed to destabilize, discredit, and demoralize anyone who resists the dominant narrative.

As stated above, the toll is both external and internal.

Whether you’re on the front lines like I am or simply seeking the truth in your own life, the impact is very real. For many, the emotional and psychological strain is heavy and for some, crushing.

Is It Getting Better or Worse?

According to ChatGPT when I asked, based off millions of data points, it claims that as of mid-2025, the data shows the trend is getting worse:

Emotionally, many are near breaking.

Economically, many are being drained dry.

Institutionally, suppression is becoming more efficient and sophisticated.

What is making this worse for many is that the mainstream illusion of stability masks a deeper collapse — a collapse of trust, truth, and transparency.

Beneath the surface, a silent war is raging and beneath that is hope and change.

People are not only disengaging but also changing their behavior:

Mainstream media : Trust and engagement are at historic lows. Only 32% of Americans said they trust the mass media to report the news fully, accurately, and fairly. Cable news ratings (July 2025) show dramatic losses: Fox News is down 30% in total prime-time viewers and 48% in the key Adults 25–54 demographic year-over-year. MSNBC dropped 27% in total viewers and 40% in the key demo. CNN lost 42% in total prime-time and nearly 55% in the demo Note: Youtube is working hard to compensate and is actively shifting promotion to these platforms; likely not fully real and artificially created with “Up next” autoplay, fake subscriber counts, fake likes, fake play numbers and other features. They are also often promoting mainstream media over more popular independent media. Regardless, this shift is global and will be relentless (they won’t be sitting back while they lose control)

Legacy institutions (government, academia, Big Tech): People are tuning out, opting out, or actively resisting.

Social media : Many are exhausted by toxicity, censorship, or performative content. Even on platforms like X and Instagram, silent scrolling is up, but active engagement is down for many accounts.

Politics : Voter apathy is rising in some demographics, driven by disillusionment.

Workforce: “Quiet quitting,” and burnout widely reported - Recent Gallop poll showed only 33% of workers were engaged and 18% were actively disengaged. In tech and media sectors especially, many high-performing employees have left high-paying roles to freelance, homestead, or start micro-businesses, citing stress, ethical concerns, and values misalignment with corporate agendas.

Education: Opting out of traditional structures are becoming widespread - for example enrollment in traditional public schools has dropped by over 1.2 million students between 2020 and 2024 and homeschooling has seen an increase of 30-40% in some states.

Evidence is showing very real change is Emerging.

As is the case when any real transformation occurs, things must “reach bottom”. I would argue we may be getting close, but not there yet. But real change is forming as people are waking up and creating support networks.

Alternative platforms are emerging and are starting to see deeper engagement with meaningful conversations, especially growing among the youngest generation.

Offline communities and parallel economies are growing. Spiritual and purpose driven work is growing and private decentralized networks are thriving under the surface.

We are clearly not there yet, but change is forming.

Real lasting change is possible but it may not come with loud declarations, rather with quiet resolve.

However, we cannot fool ourselves, if I am seeing this in the data, so are those wanting to control us.

To ensure humans not only survive this onslaught, but also spiritually and emotionally thrive, we cannot wait for someone to rescue us. We need to realize lasting change will come from those who pivot and build.

In conclusion for all of you out there:

To the friend with the bailout plan: You’re not crazy. Safe networks are forming—and you are part of the fuel behind them.

To the one quietly resisting in your community, your home, or your profession: Your courage is not unnoticed. What you’re doing matters—to all of us.

To the weary truth-teller: We don’t need permission. We don’t need the old systems. We just need to keep going.

To everyone: We cannot wait to be saved. We must build the future we want—and need.

The fight is not over. We can do this.