Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

AI May Already Be Rewiring The Human Brain | Dr. Jack McCallum

Thrive Hour: Substack Extended version
Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
Jun 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Dr. Jack McCallum and I went a little deeper than expected into AI, software development, and how technology may be rewiring the human brain.

So I separated the more in-depth sections from the public version. If you want to watch the full extended discussion, it’s uploaded here for Substack subscribers (an additional 20 minutes).

Otherwise, you can catch the public version on your favorite platform.

Here are the details:

Title and link: AI May Already Be Rewiring The Human Brain | Dr. Jack McCallum

Description: Dr. Jack McCallum — whose remarkable career has included roles as a pediatric neurologist, historian, businessman, university professor, and writer — rejoins the Thrive Hour for a fascinating discussion on how AI may fundamentally reshape the human brain and society itself.

Dr. McCallum argues that humanity’s interaction with AI could become the most profound transformation in human history — perhaps second only to the development of language itself. We explore why he believes this shift is so significant, how major transitions throughout history have reshaped civilization, and how our brains physically adapt to new ways of thinking and processing information.

We also discuss education, creativity, intuition, consciousness, human connection, and what skills may become most valuable in the age of AI.

An extended version of this conversation is available on Substack.

Follow Dr. Jack McCallum on his Substack at changingbrain.substack.com

Apple now has audio and video! You can watch or listen on your iPhone here

Links and offers mentioned during the show:

Recent Posts:

The Missing Scientists May Reveal Something Much Bigger | Dave Hodges

The Missing Scientists May Reveal Something Much Bigger | Dave Hodges

Sarah Westall
·
May 30
Watch now
Thrive Hour: What a Neurosurgeon Saw Beyond Death Changes Science & Spirituality | Dr. Eben Alexander

Thrive Hour: What a Neurosurgeon Saw Beyond Death Changes Science & Spirituality | Dr. Eben Alexander

Sarah Westall
·
May 26
Watch now
Westall v. Google Update: The Fight Moves Forward — And Google Wants It in Their Backyard

Westall v. Google Update: The Fight Moves Forward — And Google Wants It in Their Backyard

Sarah Westall
·
May 20
Read full story
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sarah Westall.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Sarah Westall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture