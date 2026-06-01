Dr. Jack McCallum and I went a little deeper than expected into AI, software development, and how technology may be rewiring the human brain.

So I separated the more in-depth sections from the public version. If you want to watch the full extended discussion, it’s uploaded here for Substack subscribers (an additional 20 minutes).

Otherwise, you can catch the public version on your favorite platform.

Here are the details:

Title and link: AI May Already Be Rewiring The Human Brain | Dr. Jack McCallum

Description: Dr. Jack McCallum — whose remarkable career has included roles as a pediatric neurologist, historian, businessman, university professor, and writer — rejoins the Thrive Hour for a fascinating discussion on how AI may fundamentally reshape the human brain and society itself.

Dr. McCallum argues that humanity’s interaction with AI could become the most profound transformation in human history — perhaps second only to the development of language itself. We explore why he believes this shift is so significant, how major transitions throughout history have reshaped civilization, and how our brains physically adapt to new ways of thinking and processing information.

We also discuss education, creativity, intuition, consciousness, human connection, and what skills may become most valuable in the age of AI.

An extended version of this conversation is available on Substack.

Follow Dr. Jack McCallum on his Substack at changingbrain.substack.com

Apple now has audio and video! You can watch or listen on your iPhone here

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