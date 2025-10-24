First, I want to thank everyone who reached out over the last few weeks. There has been an amazing amount of support that I am deeply thankful for. It gives me hope that humanity has a future with people like all of you.

I also learned that so many of you have gone through similar situations as my family has. If you do not know what I am discussing, you can read about it here:

While I haven’t been posting much on Substack, I have been posting a few shows that were prerecorded. Not as many as usual, but I did have a few good ones you may have missed:

AI, Social Media & Brain Atrophy: Destroying Human Capacity to Think w/ Rob Smith: Rob Smith, a Black and gay conservative, shares his unfiltered take on navigating today’s polarized political landscape. A combat veteran and marketing expert, Rob discusses how AI is transforming marketing and social media, from smarter campaigns to the risks of deepfakes. We dive into AI’s threat to critical thinking, especially how it’s eroding kids’ ability to reason independently in a world of algorithms and instant answers.

Violence, Mobs and Chaos: Manufacturing Extreme Psychosis? w/ Dr. Chloe Carmichael: Dr. Chloe Carmichael joins us to unpack the roots of violence and chaos gripping our streets, tying it directly to the suppression of free speech and the tyrannical silencing of dissenting voices. Drawing from her own battles with expressing controversial opinions in the face of narrative gatekeepers, Dr. Carmichael reveals how stifling open dialogue harms mental health and fuels societal unrest.

Structure of the World has Changed and Getting Back to Basics w/ Stacy Washington: Political analyst and radio host Stacy Washington joins the program to discuss some of the most pressing issues we face today. Her unique perspective brings depth to our conversation as we explore the changing face of American culture and its impact on the world. We also examine how these shifts may shape our future in the decades ahead.

Superhuman Hearing of the Matrix: Reality is Different w/ Sharry Edwards: In this captivating episode, we welcome back Sharry Edwards, a trailblazing pioneer in the field of sound frequency and its profound impact on health. Born with a rare genetic mutation that grants her the extraordinary ability to hear 200 times better than the average human—an X-Man-like quality—Edwards has harnessed this gift to redefine our understanding of health and human potential. Her groundbreaking work earned her the prestigious Scientist of the Year award in 2001. Join us as Edwards shares her latest findings, revealing how sound frequencies could unlock an exciting new paradigm for understanding our reality and transforming the future of wellness.

