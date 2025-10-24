Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Most people never had an organic original thought in their entire lives, so it would be a natural course for people to continue things that are corrosive to their minds. "They really believe" the tech stuff is good for them. AI is a tool, a hyper search engine, that compiles information and presents it to people in a way that they can comprehend. I do not talk to it. I type search commands, I compile academic reports, research legal matters, and use it for what it is designed for. Its not my friend, confidant, lord, or soul mate. People cross that line and AI promotes the already present delusional personality disorders that 90% of the population suffer from. It elevates whatever psychosis people already have.

