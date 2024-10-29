ALERT: Incoming False Flags – Intel Report on Cabal Actions before 2024 Election w/ Dave Hodges
Dave Hodges returns to the program to discuss the intel he is hearing about potential false flags and unrest. Hodges is not alone as almost everyone is hearing some chatter on this front, but Hodges clarifies what it could mean. We also discuss what other tricks the cabal has up their sleeves as the election nears.
*
Other posts you may have missed:
Title: Why Are The Elitists That Run Our Society So Incredibly Sick? Another Sicko, Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries, is arrested
Description: Have you ever wondered why so many of the most powerful men in our society turn out to be sexual predators? As you will see below, another extremely powerful man was just arrested on Tuesday. This happens over and over again, but we aren’t supposed to see a pattern. Every time another big name is exposed, we are told that it is just an isolated case. But everyone can see what is happening.
Link: Why Are The Elitists That Run Our Society So Incredibly Sick? Another Sicko, Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries, is arrested
Title: Collapse of a System: Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse & China’s Play w/ Former SVB CEO Ken Wilcox
Description: Ken Wilcox, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, joins the program to discuss the bank failure at SVB and his experience with setting up a similar bank in China. After working diligently for many years with the highest members of the CCP he has some key take aways that have not been openly disclosed by other executives to the public. This is an important interview for those wanting to know how China really operates.
Link: Collapse of a System: Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse & China’s Play w/ Former SVB CEO Ken Wilcox
Trump Hints at Eliminating Federal Income Tax— Claims its doable - see video
*
Watch Beneath Sheep’s Clothing (trailer):
THIS IS NOT FICTION.
THIS IS A WAKE-UP CALL TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE
TO EVERYONE WITH CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS,
TO CHRISTIANS, AND TO ANYONE WHO CARES
ABOUT FREEDOM.
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Consider this. Since July 1st surface leadership has been subdued by Ten Lost Tribes who are surfacing from paradise earth system below upper 7. The ten tribes are completely aligned with Abraham Moses Christ Messiah.