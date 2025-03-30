LA Marzulli joins the program to discuss alien disclosure, Nephelium and the Bible and aliens in ancient history. If governments decide to officially disclose the alien presence, how does this change our current reality? What does this mean to your life and understanding of history and life on Earth. This is a fascinating discussion questioning the existence of Aliens in history and now.
Watch here: Alien Disclosure, Nephelium & the Bible, Ancient History & the End Times w/ L.A. Marzulli
-
Other recent posts:
“Millions and Millions have Died” Hidden Crimes of Big Pharma & Johnson & Johnson w/ Gardiner Harris
CIA Coups, Coverups and Torture: CIA Whistleblower & Former Intelligence Officer John KiriaKau
JFK Document Dump – What’s New, What’s Not – JFK & National Security Expert Larry Hancock
-
Follow me on various platforms:
Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall
Follow on Apple Podcasts:
Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall
Follow on Spotify:
-
Support my work by supporting my affiliates
Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
*
Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Buy Super Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:
- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J
- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J
- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Psyop ≠ disclosure
I like your work, Sarah ... but I think you just got played by this guy ...
This whole alien thing has been a psyop to distract us ... and I've yet hear ANYBODY ask these questions: 1) what is the proper response by the govt? and 2) if it can be proven that they walk among us, then what? ... the mere discussion of this topic makes us feel powerless ...
That's why NOBODY ever asks these questions, and that's why this must be a psyop.