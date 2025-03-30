LA Marzulli joins the program to discuss alien disclosure, Nephelium and the Bible and aliens in ancient history. If governments decide to officially disclose the alien presence, how does this change our current reality? What does this mean to your life and understanding of history and life on Earth. This is a fascinating discussion questioning the existence of Aliens in history and now.

Watch here: Alien Disclosure, Nephelium & the Bible, Ancient History & the End Times w/ L.A. Marzulli

