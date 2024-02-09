My most recent interview is important. Or more accurately, the information in this interview is important. Professor Francis Boyle joins me to discuss the recent ruling of genocide in Gaza by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
For those that do not know, Boyle led the first winning case against genocide at the ICJ since it’s founding in 1921. He …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.