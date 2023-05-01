The hypocrisy from the mass media and the US politicians has become so blatant that anyone serious knows we have reached a breaking point. You cannot run a civilized society with this much absurdity without the serious people mentally writing off those in power. Yes, we still need to deal with them but mentally, they have lost the people.

Many have seen AOC's latest appearance on the Jen Psaki show calling for journalists to be taken off air. You know, that independent news show that just happens to have the former official government spokesperson as it's host. Here is that painful clip (click to view).

Obviously AOC represents a much larger agenda when she lays out the intent to cancel more journalists claiming that simply reporting the truth, raw footage, or even for sharing their opinion is inciting violence. It appears that they are now going to try to reframe opinions and inconvenient truth as inciting violence to remove journalists and other influencers from the internet platforms and the airwaves.

Now that the disinformation route has not worked as thoroughly as planned, they need to move on to a stronger method. By using the term "inciting violence" they will be attempting to use force by the federal government to remove journalists. Don't be surprised if we start seeing more of "them" coming out with this same language.

But what must be pointed out is how AOC actually has incited violence while accusing others, who are far less guilty, for that same activity. By her own rules of engagement, she should have been cancelled a long time ago on all platforms and news sites. Banned from doing interviews and possibly sanctioned by congress for inciting violence.

Here is what AOC has been up to over the years. No doubt there is so much more out there, but this is just some of her violence inciting behavior that has become public.