My latest interview with James Lindsay really brought out the trolls. When there is a massive effort to discredit someone, you know there is something there.

Lindsay’s crime is that he calls out both sides. He is challenging the dialectic itself. Few are pointing out the extremism, infiltration and operations that are occurring on both sides. For me it’s always worth listening to people with different perspectives that challenge ones paradigm.

Paradigms are only valid if they stand up to meaningful challenges (whether you agree with the challenging narrative or not). That’s why challenging the government is absolutely necessary for a civilized society and why freedom of speech is a cornerstone to defend freedom and civilized societies from tyranny.

*

Before I get into that, I posted a new article in my coverage of the new world banking systems. You can see that here: "The Presidential Election is not the most important Event for the World Community".

People are being people and are complaining that I am not covering CBDC. Well, I have covered CBDC on many many shows, but not yet in this series. That is coming as I focus on #1 on my list of possible systems (i.e. The UN, BIS (Bank of International Settlements) - not to confuse #1 as the best, most likely or not the most likely, it was just listed first.

I will be publishing new information on this topic on a regular basis. So keep an eye out for the next one.

*

Back to my latest episode with James Lindsey. Here are the details:

Title: Are you being Duped? Woke Right vs Woke Left, Infiltration & Operations w/ James Lindsay

Description: Social commentator, James Lindsay, joins the program to discuss his critique of the the woke right and how that compares to the woke left. We discuss the infiltration and ongoing operations to discredit the right and to also derail the powerful populist movement that has formed to combat the communist under currents that have taken hold in the United States.. Lastly we discuss the communist agenda that has been well articulated in the film Beneath Sheep’s Clothing which he was featured.

Link: Are you being Duped? Woke Right vs Woke Left, Infiltration & Operations w/ James Lindsay

*

If you have not seen Beneath Sheep’s Clothing featuring James Lindsey, here is the trailer (below is the link to watch the full movie):

THIS IS NOT FICTION.

THIS IS A WAKE-UP CALL TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

TO EVERYONE WITH CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS,

TO CHRISTIANS, AND TO ANYONE WHO CARES

ABOUT FREEDOM.

WATCH THE FULL LENGTH FILM…