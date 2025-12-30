Me at the Buddhist Byodo-In Temple in Hawaii

I’m back from vacation and ready to get things going for 2026! The photo above was taken at the Byodo-In Buddhist Temple in Hawaii. The birds were incredible—they landed right on my arm. We were feeding them food approved by the Temple, and these two decided to take a break with me for a moment. It was truly a magical experience.

The Byodo-In Temple, located at the foot of the Ko’olau Mountains in Valley of the Temples Memorial Park, welcomes people of all faiths to worship, meditate or simply appreciate its beauty and history as a non-practicing Buddhist temple. Built in 1963, the Byodo-In Temple is a Hawaii state landmark and one of the states’s best kept secrets.

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for 2025 to be over and for 2026 to begin. I’m kicking things off early with a fascinating show featuring one of America’s top psychics, Eddie Conner, tonight at 8pmCT on Rumble (12-30-25). The episode will air everywhere shortly after. We’ll be discussing what’s coming in 2026—and a lot of change is on the way…

Recent shows you may have missed:

What’s Behind the Silver Surge? Large Institutions Cashing In w/ Andy Schectman: Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program to break down the explosive surge in silver prices — and the unmistakable signs of manipulation now appearing across global markets.

A New Cultural Revolution Has Already Begun w/ Xi Van Fleet: Author and activist Xi Van Fleet joins me to reveal what it was really like growing up in China during the Cultural Revolution—and why she believes the same authoritarian patterns are emerging in America today. She warns how well-intentioned yet deeply misled individuals are paving the way for a future where freedom erodes and power consolidates into the hands of the very few.

Why Curiosity Feels Dangerous in Today’s World — w/ Dr. Debra Clary: Consultant to some of the world’s top leaders, Debra Clary joins the program to explore the courage it takes to ask bold questions. In today’s climate, even asking the right question can be considered controversial. So how do you navigate this environment without risking your career—especially when failing to ask those questions can jeopardize an entire company, a country, or even your family’s well-being?

