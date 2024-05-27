I posted two new shows this week that are relevant to our current reality. I have been getting some push back in a few comments that these shows are creating unnecessary fear. While I can certainly appreciate the fact that fear has been consistently used as a weapon against people, especially in today’s climate, these shows are meant to inform not to create more fear.

News stories and information that create fear are usually based on irrational and bogus propaganda. Think climate change, COVID, and even the new bird flu that is likely remedied by chlorine dioxide (or the legal version in the US, Twin Oxide) and is also likely significantly exaggerated. Note: Almost all past widespread illnesses have been artificially generated and have proven solutions that are censored. This makes it even more bogus and evil.

The main difference is that information that may cause fear, but is true, is usually not easily found in the mainstream, is whitewashed (i.e. made to sound benign), shadow banned, or censored all together.

For example, the targeting of civilians with directed energy weapons (DEW) is real and it is scary. But its also denied, censored and whitewashed. To ignore this issue is to enable unfettered development of more and more sophisticated weapons without a counter measure to slow down and, more importantly, stop the use of DEW weapons against civilian targets. These issues cannot be ignored no matter how scary they may be.

*

This brings me to the latest two shows that I just published. Both may be scary to think about, but both are real and need attention.

First, Chris Heaven, CEO of Survival Dispatch, and I discuss the capabilities of the latest drone technology.

It used to be that drones were remote controlled by a base, now with advanced software, drones no longer need to be remotely controlled. They can drive their mission without remote assistance. This is a big development and allows for a new generation of drones; from ones that are large to bug sized and almost invisible.

We discuss this and so much more. Here are the details:

Title: Battlefield Weapons Deployed on Civilians, Drone Technology, DEW and AI w/ Chris Heaven

Description: Chris Heaven, CEO of Survival Dispatch, joins the program to discuss the developments in military weapons including drone technology. The advancements in technology continue to outpace the military’s ability to defend itself from an attack. He shares how these weapons are being used on civilians more and more for different agendas. You can learn more about Heaven and his work at https://survivaldispatch.com/

Link: Battlefield Weapons Deployed on Civilians, Drone Technology, DEW and AI w/ Chris Heaven

*

The next show, Morgan Lerette, former Blackwater mercenary, and I discuss the use of mercenary armies as the deep state’s black method of military control throughout the world. Most people have no idea how much mercenary armies are used everywhere the deep state has an agenda including Ukraine, Israel, and elsewhere. This enables the government to pretend that no “boots are on the ground”.

The HUGE military budgets passed through congress are funding mercenary armies (and weapon contractors). Its a slight of hand and a way to bypass the rules of engagement typically required. Here are the details of that show:

Title: Mercenary Armies: The Deep State’s Tool for Domination w/ Morgan Lerette

Description: Former mercenary for Blackwater, Morgan Lorette, joins the program to discuss his time working as a mercenary in the middle east. He shares what some of his experiences were while being a paid for hire soldier. We also discuss how mercenary armies are managed and used by the deep state. You can buy his book, “Guns, Girls, and Greed: I Was a Blackwater Mercenary in Iraq” on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Guns-Girls-Greed-Blackwater-Mercenary-ebook/dp/B0CM445WX6?ref_=ast_author_mpb

Link: Mercenary Armies: The Deep State’s Tool for Domination w/ Morgan Lerette

*

