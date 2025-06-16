I just released two new shows that expose the unfolding chaos from different but connected angles—not to create fear, but to bring clarity and calm by understanding what’s really going on.

In one episode, investigative journalist Maryam Henein breaks down the parallels between the current unrest and the 2020 George Floyd riots, illustrating how today’s upheaval is part of a long-running chaos operation. She explains how orchestrated division and emotional manipulation have been used to drive a color revolution strategy—one designed to destabilize and divide.

In the second episode, economic expert Bill Holter explains why this unrest is merely the calm before a much bigger storm. He warns that when the financial system falters, the chaos will intensify dramatically. Together, these two interviews offer a clear-eyed view of the larger plan at work—socially, economically, and psychologically. Again, this isn’t about spreading fear—it’s about helping you stay grounded, informed, and prepared for what lies ahead.

Here are the details of the two shows:

Title and link to watch: Riot & Chaos – Comparisons to 2020: Planned Unrest & Division w/ Maryam Henein

Description: Investigative journalist Maryam Henein returns to the program to break down the striking parallels between the 2020 George Floyd riots and the escalating protests we’re witnessing today. Drawing on her deep research into the origins and tactics of the 2020 unrest, Henein reveals how the current wave of chaos is not spontaneous—it’s engineered. She explains how orchestrated division and media-fueled emotion were used to usher in a disruptive color revolution, and warns that similar strategies are playing out again. This episode is a powerful reminder to recognize the manipulation, stay grounded, and avoid getting pulled into emotionally charged narratives. Purchase Maryam's book on George Floyd at maryamhenein.com/georgefloydbook/

Title and link to watch: Be Prepared, Today’s Chaos & Rioting is The Calm Before a Much Bigger Storm w/ Bill Holter

Description: Economic expert Bill Holter returns to the program to break down why the current wave of unrest—from the No Kings protests to global flashpoints—is just the beginning. As streets erupt in chaos and media narratives spin confusion, Holter warns: this is still the calm.

We discuss how these protests may be just a pressure valve—and what happens when the economy truly falters. From inflation and debt to supply chain instability and central bank policies, Holter outlines the real storm brewing behind the scenes. He contends that when the financial collapse hits, the chaos we’re seeing now will seem mild in comparison.

As global tensions rise and systems unravel, this conversation is a wake-up call: now is the time to prepare—financially, mentally, and logistically. Learn more about Bill Holter at his website at BillHolter.com

