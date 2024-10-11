Lately, meaning the last few months, there has been a relentless campaign to trick people into signing up for “QFS products” or a QFS system. This is a scam and I want to warn you of their tricks and to make sure that you know how to detect them on my accounts and on others.

Below I lay out what has been happening so you can identify it when you see it.

*

Before I get into that, I want to share my latest shows from this week:

Stormy Daniels vs Trump: Supreme Court Decides: Is the Trump Gag Order to Protect a Corrupt Judge Constitutional? Attorney Ron Berutti joins the program to discuss the Supreme Court case currently at the desk of Judge Sotomayor. She is tasked to address whether Donald Trump should be allowed to speak about the corrupt associations of Judge Arthur Engoron. The ties to the Harris campaign is profound and should have forced him to recuse himself from the case. See more…

How the Cabal shuts down access to cures for AIDS, the Flu and other diseases w/ Dr. Fernandez Dr Dan Fernandez joins the program to share how his medical device has been shown in early trials to cure AIDS, the Flu and other diseases. His solution was also shown to combat the common cold and COVID 19. He explains how he has encountered sabotage and resistance by the US government every step of the way to bring this to the people. If allowed to operate, his treatment could also help those suffering from immune system deficiencies from COVID 19 vaccine side effects. See more…

*

Back to the scam, this is whats happening:

Lately, emails such as the one below have been circulating en masse to people:

Hello dear Subscriber, I want to emphasize the importance of signing up for the Quantum Financial System (QFS) in order to obtain your quantum products. It is crucial to protect your assets and ensure that all your hard-earned work remains secure. The QFS is the new system of banking that many countries are utilizing, and it is essential to be a part of it to safeguard your financial interests. I urge you to take action and sign up for the QFS as soon as possible to secure your quantum products and ensure the safety of your assets. Warm regards

On video platforms, especially on Rumble, fake accounts are being created and bots are posting replies to commenters on every one of my videos. Here are two recent ones:

SarahWestlall 19 hours ago Well said patriot Hope you have taken the necessary precautions as to safeguard all your funds and assets against the world financial crisis? We are only a few months away from the major impending financial disaster that will hit us hard.We’re transitioning into a new era of system called the Quantum Financial System (QFS). There will be no more Bank, fait currency, cash will be worthless and outdated when the new QFS system fully takes over. You can lose all assets when the global reset comes, backup with Qfs now to avoid any type of loss For more inquires reach out to DaveXrpLion, he is a great man of God i recommend to lead us through this great phase in time. Telegram: https://t.me/DavidXrpLionn Gmail: Davexrplion1776@gmail.com WWG1WGA

Or this message:

Sarahwestalladmin 3 weeks ago You're welcome patriot I sincerely appreciate all of your help! It's past due; numerous banks have already been observed closing in various US locations, as well as in other nations. In order to protect yourself against cyberattacks, you should begin transferring your funds from banks to QFS WORLD. I must tell you about something really important. Send me a message on Telegram https://t.me/Sarahwestallinfo God bless you for your love and support. eMail. sarahwestall38@gmail.com,as I share essential trends in light of this new MONETARY SYSTEM.

There are dozens of fake accounts under a name that looks like me. The fake accounts are all similar to my real account, just with a letter or two different.

On Rumble my channel name is “Sarah Westall” and/or “sarahw” is the admin on Rumble. Not sure why I come up as sarahw sometimes, but that is me too. You know they are me because they both have a verified checkmark.

The first example above has an extra “l”. Other fake names over the last month on Rumble include: SarahWestallTV, sarahweestal, SerahWestall, SarahhWesstall, Sarahwestall11support, TheSarahWestaIlShow, Sarahwestalladmin, SarahwestallIivechat.

There are many more fake names and also many fake channels as well. In the last few weeks its been relentless. Every time I delete the account across the platform, I see a new named account pop up in the next video I post.

So someone or a group of people are on a mission to trick people.

If you go to the Telegram links using the names similar to mine, it will show that no account exists (hopefully all the time). However, if you go to the “DaveXrpLion” account, you see the following:

There are no posts, just this. Do not fall for it.

Any legit system will not post fake accounts with weird messages from the “Son of the Most High Living God”.

If you find this information important, please share Share

What is real are the actions from many groups around the world to create a new financial system. Currently I have identified 4 maybe 5 depending on how you categorize them, new systems in the works. I have a show coming out with Andy Schectman tomorrow (airing at 6pmCT on Rumble, then everywhere after) which I will start to talk about what I am finding in my investigations and he gives his perspective on that.

I will also be sharing some interesting (and frankly incredible) information on one of the monetary systems in the works here on Substack. Keep an eye out for that.

In the meantime, do not hesitate to protect your assets with gold and silver. All but maybe 1 of the financial systems in play will be backed by gold. That means it is very likely that gold will protect you from what is coming.

I buy from Miles Franklin. I recommend that you check them out, tell them “Sarah sent me” and you will receive their private price list. You can email them at info@milesfranklin.com

We are in for a wild ride. Be sure to protect your assets and remember “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control”.