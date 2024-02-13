My latest interview is packed with information about the technology and methods being used to target individuals. Both of my guests are highly credible and successful individuals who are also targeted.

They both believe they are targeted due to their work. Ana Toledo, a practicing attorney, for her effective activism and legal work with the environment. Richard Lighthouse, an accomplished engineer, for his paradigm changing science.

I met both of them at the Targeted Individual Symposium. The Symposium received approx. 600K views! If you have not seen the event, you can view it here: https://clouthub.com/v/831a20dc-a61c-456d-b504-246b8f288a04

Amazing I have not run into them before this time, but I am glad I did. We are planning to do more interviews in the future to inform more people of this situation.

But before I get into the details of that show, I also uploaded my most recent interview with Dr. Dave Janda for subscribers (see below). I appeared on his Operation Freedom show this past Sunday to discuss the latest Biden ruling exposing his mental decline, the Tucker/Putin interview, and we assess whether Tucker is a CIA asset.

Ok, here are the details of the Richard Lighthouse and Ana Toledo interview:

Title: Beyond Nanobots: How they can track every person on Earth w/ Lighthouse & Toledo

Description: Richard Lighthouse and Ana Toledo from Targeted Justice join the program to explain the many ways people are being targeted, harassed, and essentially the lab rats for the cabal’s weapon development and research. Lighthouse, is an engineer with a master degree from Stanford and has experience with NASA and over 20 years in the energy field. Toledo is an attorney who has been fighting for justice most of her career; now she represents Targeted Justice as their lead attorney. You can learn more about their organization at https://www.targetedjustice.com/

Link: Beyond Nanobots: How they can track every person on Earth w/ Lighthouse & Toledo

