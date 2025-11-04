Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, returns for the Friday Night Economic Review. Included in this post is a clip from the show.

This week, we dive into the apparent gold and silver rigging carried out by major banks and financial institutions over a two-day span in October — a highly illegal practice that powerful players never seem to pay the price for. To be specific, gold fell 8.1% from $4381 per ounce to $4025 from October 21st, 2025 thru October 27th, 2025.

We discuss what their motives may have been, why its illegal regardless of motive and why do they keep getting away with it?



We also discuss the IMF’s stark warning to “Buckle Up,” signaling that very turbulent economic times are ahead.

Watch the full show here: Big Banks Caught Rigging Market, IMF tells World to “Buckle Up” w/ Andy Schectman

Also, my main channel was recently restored on YouTube. I lost about 10K subscribers and many videos were deleted, but the channel has been reinstated — for now.

Several channels have been reinstated after Google admitted before Congress about three weeks ago that the government did, in fact, coerce them to take down accounts. In an open letter, they told Congress they would reinstate all channels removed for political or COVID-related reasons before 2020 — including mine.

Many of you may remember that we sued Google for this exact issue. At the 9th Circuit, they told the court they acted independently. Now they’ve admitted to government coercion. It’s pretty incredible that this is all coming to light.

For now, I’m just monitoring my channel to see what happens. After more than five years of suppression and unfair treatment, I don’t take anything for granted.

Hopefully, this marks a turning point for our country.

I still want to support the platforms that stood by me — and you — during this time. The free-speech platforms that truly stood for something real.

In the meantime, you can see my Youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/sarahwestall

Recent posts:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify: