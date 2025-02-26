Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss bio-hacking and the myths and realities of the peptide world. She discusses how we can grow old feeling and looking much younger unlike generations in the past. Our future is promising if we decide to become our own doctors and implement health routines tailored to you for a longer more productive life feeling like a person decades younger.

You can watch this episode here: Biohacking & Peptides: Weight loss, Anti-Aging & Performance – Myth vs Reality w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

See Substack subscriber version to avoid platform ads

We also discuss the FREE Peptide seminar scheduled for March 11th at 6pmET. You can join that by signing up at SarahWestall.com/Peptides

Dr. Diane will share the best peptides for the most common problems. She will also explain how to properly use injectables, inhalers and answer other questions.

Many people want to start using peptides but don’t know how much to take or what are the best ones to buy. We will cover all of this and more.

If you want to have questions answered sooner, you can join Dr Diane's Tribe at https://DianeKazer.com/SarahWestall - The cost is $1 for the first week, then $79 there after. She meets once a week to answer questions and to share new information.

Another great option is ChatGPT. It will tell you recommended dosages and even how to administer injectables and inhalers. Try it out.

Regardless, you should not have to spend a lot of money figuring out what and how to take peptides.

I am not a medical doctor so I am unable to give you medical advice, but I can share with you what I am doing for weight loss. Currently I have lost 14lbs in 5 weeks. This is what I do: I am taking a combination of Retatrutide and 5-Amino-1MQ. The Retatrutide is a powerful weight loss peptide that suppresses appetite and burns fat. The 5-Amino-1MQ is an effective peptide for building muscle. This helps reduce muscle loss as I lose weight.

I take 3mg a week of Retatrutide and 1 capsule a day of 5-Amino-1MQ

If you are interested in trying what I do, you can buy those at:

Retatrutide: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

Reconstitution Solution (also needed): https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/reconstitution-solution-30-ml/

5-Amino-1MQ: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J

Use code “Sarah” to save 10%

If you do not know what dosage to take, Dr. Diane recommends starting at a lower dose and increasing depending on how your body feels. Again, you can use ChatGPT to see common dosages based on study results.

Remember though, be your own doctor and be responsible.