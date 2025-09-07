Blackrock & the WEF Collaborate for World Dominance and regaining Free Agency w/ Reinette Senum
The wonderful Reinette Senum returns to chat with me. If you do not know Reinette Senum, you need to:
Reinette Senum is the former Mayor of Nevada City, California and was a 2022 California Gubernatorial Candidate. Senum is an adventuring storyteller, filmmaker, writer, community activist, and former legislator.
Now in her words:
My name is Reinette Senum and I am a Human Foghorn. I have given into it. I can't fight it.... it's in my blood. My Great Great Grandfather Edward Funston's Congressional campaign was "Foghorn Funston, the Farmer's Friend." His son, Frederick Funston, a major general, would find himself getting yanked off the US Presidential ticket as the VP running mate of Theodore Roosevelt -- because Frederick could not stop being a human foghorn; touting a new foreign-policy known as imperialism expansionism.
You didn't think I was serious did you?
I can stand in one place, do nothing, and still sound like a foghorn. After coming to this conclusion many years ago, I have relegated myself to knowing the understanding that it is my job to alert the general public of the hidden stories around us as well as beyond. I mean beyond, beyond. That is why you will not only hear and read about modern tales, but how tales of yesteryear continue to influence us today.
Follow Reinette Senum on her Substack
Past Show and Webinar you may have missed:
REPLAY: Protecting your Assets During an Economic Global Reset with Andy Schectman and Sarah Westall
Show Description:
Former California Mayor and Gubernatorial Candidate, Reinette Senum, rejoins the program to share her latest findings on Blackstone, BlackRock, and the World Economic Forum (WEF). We dive into the recent leadership shakeup within the WEF, what it signals for the global agenda, and how it connects to broader economic and political shifts.
Reinette also brings us up to speed on her legal efforts to end geoengineering, offering insights into how she built her case and how you can apply similar strategies to protect your own free agency and fight back in other legal arenas.
Link to watch: Blackrock & the WEF Collaborate for World Dominance, Free Agency with AI w/ Reinette Senum
Remote Viewers: Philadelphia Experiment, Alien Abduction and Future Events w/ the Rabbit Hole Group
Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall
Follow on Apple Podcasts:
Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall
Follow on Spotify:
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WEF stands for
W world
E economy
F frauds...
They are all going down in a red hot minute.
These string pullers and the committee of 300 are out of luck, come to the end of their rope...
We command all evil be removed from the earth... and would be the WEF Council of 300, Blackrock, Vatican, Crown, and the rest of the evil ones... gone gone like the wicked witch of the west. Melted, poof, disintegrated, gone for all eternity. No come backs!!!
"Now time grows short. History will not allow the people of Shem additional centuries, or even decades, to come to their senses and realize what is going on. Just as they have been victims of massacres and genocides for centuries, the people of Shem now face the determination of the Canaanites to exterminate them utterly and finally. a goal they hope to achieve by the end of the millenium." The Curse of Canaan.... Eustace Mullins 1987