The wonderful Reinette Senum returns to chat with me. If you do not know Reinette Senum, you need to:

Reinette Senum is the former Mayor of Nevada City, California and was a 2022 California Gubernatorial Candidate. Senum is an adventuring storyteller, filmmaker, writer, community activist, and former legislator.

Now in her words:

My name is Reinette Senum and I am a Human Foghorn. I have given into it. I can't fight it.... it's in my blood. My Great Great Grandfather Edward Funston's Congressional campaign was "Foghorn Funston, the Farmer's Friend." His son, Frederick Funston, a major general, would find himself getting yanked off the US Presidential ticket as the VP running mate of Theodore Roosevelt -- because Frederick could not stop being a human foghorn; touting a new foreign-policy known as imperialism expansionism. You didn't think I was serious did you? ​I can stand in one place, do nothing, and still sound like a foghorn. After coming to this conclusion many years ago, I have relegated myself to knowing the understanding that it is my job to alert the general public of the hidden stories around us as well as beyond. I mean beyond, beyond. That is why you will not only hear and read about modern tales, but how tales of yesteryear continue to influence us today. Follow Reinette Senum on her Substack

Show Description:

Former California Mayor and Gubernatorial Candidate, Reinette Senum, rejoins the program to share her latest findings on Blackstone, BlackRock, and the World Economic Forum (WEF). We dive into the recent leadership shakeup within the WEF, what it signals for the global agenda, and how it connects to broader economic and political shifts.



Reinette also brings us up to speed on her legal efforts to end geoengineering, offering insights into how she built her case and how you can apply similar strategies to protect your own free agency and fight back in other legal arenas.

