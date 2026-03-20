Blaze TV - Sara Gonzales Covers my Lawsuit against Google/Youtube and the Federal Government

Sara Gonzales, host of Blaze Media’s Sara Gonzales Unfiltered, interviewed me about the antitrust lawsuit I initiated against the federal government and Google. It’s only 10 minutes long, but it gives you a sense of why I felt I had to sue.

It doesn’t provide the full scope of the antitrust case, defamation or the market displacement involved, but it does give you a clearer understanding of why I didn’t have a choice. If you want to read more, here are a few posts about it:

I’ve also created a GiveSendGo page for those who want to support this effort. I know times are tight, but if you’re able to contribute, it would be deeply appreciated: https://www.givesendgo.com/EndGovCoercion

Recent shows you may have missed:

Inside the Deals Running the World — The System Behind the Scenes | Max Frumes

Thousands Who Died Describe the Same “Heaven” | John Burke

The Epstein Case Mirrors the Franklin Scandal | Nick Bryant

Get ready for summer! Get the weight off for good! The following is the process I used to lose over 25lbs, preserve muscle and to keep it off. Its the most effective process I have ever used, period. You can do it too!