The world has seemingly gone crazy. We all would like to know what the heck is going on?
Back to the question on why the world has gone crazy…
My latest show with activist and author Dean Henderson also takes a stab at deciphering this question by examining those who claim right to dominate other humans. His research dives into the bloodline families from ancient Sumeria until present day.
We know that the royals and the “elites” have always been hyper concerned about maintaining bloodlines. Why is that? We discuss this and more in our latest show.
Title: Bloodline Family Control Traced from Ancient Sumeria to Present Day w/ Dean Henderson
Description: Political analyst and Author Dean Henderson joins the program to discuss his deep research into the bloodline families that have controlled the world, according to Henderson, since the times of ancient Sumeria. He explains the connects in old transcripts including the dead sea scrolls, the Sumerian tablets, and the Bible. He connects ancient history to modern day. You can follow his work on Substack at
Link to the show (both audio and video links): Bloodline Family Control Traced from Ancient Sumeria to Present Day w/ Dean Henderson
Sarah, first of all, thank you very much for presenting this series for free. I watched all of it, and some of it more than once. I gained more insights and critical information each time I watched those episodes. All of it is extremely important, particularly, in my opinion, the end of the series, specifically about Targeted Individuals. I decided to subscribe to your substack after watching the entire series. I think the work you're doing, all of it, whether specifically about Targeted Individuals or not, is critically important.
Second, the world has indeed "gone crazy." Or, one might say, "Tellus has been almost totally destroyed by evil." C.S. Lewis and some of his friends believed that this planet had been invaded by evil entities long before our species, so-called "homo sapiens," evolved. I think that might well be true. But whether or not that's the case, it's obvious that something is radically wrong on this planet and especially with the so-called "human beings" which pleases our philosophers to call "homo sapiens."
I am trying to wake people up to the reality of the evil which we are up against, but I find, over and over again, that the overwhelmingly vast majority of "human beings" simply DO NOT WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH - because it's so terrifying.
I have been a targeted individual for thirty-four years, which is half my entire life. (I am sixty-eight and a half years old now.) I do not think we will be able to change the dynamic on this accursed planet until many millions more people are viciously, violently, horribly, obscenely, unarguably targeted, and are willing to admit to themselves that this is exactly what is happening to them. Today, the vast majority of Targeted Individuals never become aware that they are being targeted and tortured.
This was true of my life partner, who commmitted suicide in 2018 because of V2K torture as well as other DEW attacks, which he told me about not long before he killed himself. He was never aware that he was being targeted. When I had told him in previous years, when we'd been together as a couple, about my experiences as a TI, he had refused to believe me. We had not been together as a couple for several years at the time he hanged himself. But he had left me voice mail messages describing the horrible psychological experiences he kept experiencing, out of the blue, which insisted that he must mutilate his body, especialy his sexual organs, visions and auditory experiences which were entirely alien to him, and were radically alien to anything he had ever experienced during his entire life. He had never been suicidal, nor had he ever been subject to self-harming thoughts or inclinations. He was sixty-nine years old when he killed himself. Evidently he had neither any psychological nor spiritual defenses to defend against the vicious DEW and V2K attacks to which he was subjected. He could not even begin to conceive that he was being energetically attacked. He hanged himself within a year or so of the begining of the attacks which he told me about in numerous voice mail messages. I wish to God I had been in personal communication whith him at that time. If I had, I would have realized what was being done to him. But the evil beings who have ruined my life also ruined our relationship, very intentionally. So I was not able to communicate with him while he was being destroyed by the DEW attacks and V2K attacks during the last year of his life.
