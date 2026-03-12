Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Transcript

Bondi & Patel Linked to Epstein? Conflict of Interest Questions | Dave Hodges

Sarah Westall
Mar 12, 2026

The information just keeps coming out. In my latest episode, analyst Dave Hodges explores the Epstein files and their reported links to Pam Bondi and Kash Patel. It’s explosive and adds another layer to the ongoing Epstein saga.

The clip above is from that interview. You can find the full details below.

You may have also noticed that I finally filed my lawsuit against Google, YouTube, and the federal government. It’s pretty crazy—I know it’s a David vs. Goliath situation. But after the ongoing defamation, I really didn’t have a choice.

Independent Journalist Sarah Westall Files Landmark Federal Lawsuit Against U.S. Government and Alphabet/Google/YouTube Alleging Coordinated Censorship, Defamation, and Viewpoint Discrimination

Independent Journalist Sarah Westall Files Landmark Federal Lawsuit Against U.S. Government and Alphabet/Google/YouTube Alleging Coordinated Censorship, Defamation, and Viewpoint Discrimination

Sarah Westall
Mar 6
While I have self-funded the effort up to this point, this will likely be an expensive ordeal. I’m hoping for support wherever we can get it. I’ve started a GiveSendGo campaign: EndGovCoercion. Even sharing the campaign would be greatly appreciated.

Here are the details of the show:

Title and link to the show: Bondi & Patel Linked to Epstein? Conflict of Interest Questions | Dave Hodges

Description: Political analyst Dave Hodges rejoins the program to discuss his findings linking Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to the Epstein scandal. His revelations have been missed, unsurprisingly, by the mainstream media and represent what he argues is a serious conflict of interest related to the Epstein case.

In this conversation, Dave walks through the connections he uncovered, why he believes they matter, and how they could affect the broader understanding of the Epstein network and the unanswered questions surrounding it.

We also discuss Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and the continual stream of scandals related to the operation of the organization, including the controversy and questions surrounding the reported death of Charlie Kirk.

