Brilliant Mind Discusses End of Aging, Top Secret Hydrogen Bomb Research, Serial Killers & Bipolar Research

I had an incredible conversation with Dr. William Walsh of the Walsh Research Institute on my recent show. Within 20 minutes, I realized I was speaking with an unusually gifted mind.

Walsh isn’t a whistleblower or a political analyst—he’s a pure scientist/engineer with a PhD in Chemical Engineering. His perspective is fascinating, offering insights that reward those who truly listen.

Of course, this show also drew a wave of trolls out of the closet. It seems authenticity has a way of doing that these days.

Before I dive in, I’ve also uploaded my latest interview with the brilliant Dr. Dave Janda. Over four decades, Janda has served as an advisor or consultant to four U.S. presidential administrations. His unusual background gives him a perspective few others can offer.

In this conversation, he asked me to discuss my work with Roy Cohn and Detective Rothstein, among other topics you may find interesting.

Supporting subscribers can hear that interview here.

You can also hear this show and others on Dave Janda’s Operation Freedom at DaveJanda.com

Title and Link: End of Aging, Hydrogen Bomb Research, Serial Killers & Violent Behavior, Bipolar Research w/ Dr William Walsh

Show Description: Dr William Walsh, founder of the Walsh Research Institute, joins the program to share groundbreaking findings on Bipolar Disorder. His latest research not only identifies the source of the disease but also offers solutions for people to overcome it.

We also dive into his fascinating career: working on top-secret government programs including the hydrogen bomb, his time spent with hardened criminals, and his surprising role as the original patent holder of the lithium battery — which, because he worked for the government, earned him just a $50 check and a thank-you letter.

You can preorder his new book, The Essence of Bipolar Disorder, at walshinstitute.org

