Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda Merry's avatar
Amanda Merry
4h

I've also seen gold IRA's advertised and episodes devoted to the company. I called one and didn't like the idea. I can buy and store gold myself, why did I need them to do it for me. The math just wasn't mathing for me. I'm glad you validated my gut feeling on the topic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Westall
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
2h

Rich folks issues. If I had the coin I'd do a little research------Rich folks problems. I ain't got no retirement thing, 401k, IRA (Gold-LoL)----In the 1960's or 70's I sold Aluminum Social Security cards---Lost all my summer allowance cutting grass. Boy Scouts I sold stuff too to save up for campouts----Cub Scouts we sold candy,I believe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Westall
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture