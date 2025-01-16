Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com, joins me to discuss the state of the country and the chaos worldwide. We discuss how the cabal has lost control of the narrative and the last 5 years of tyrannical crackdown has backfired. Anthony also shares his vision for a people controlled decentralized local news service. See the show:

Cabal Loses Control, Crackdown Back Fires & Day of Reckoning Coming w/ Sam Anthony

