Listeners are loving this episode. It’s a healthy distraction from the full blown information war where the battlefield is your mind.

Darius J Wright joins me for an incredible conversation about the nature of reality. He claims to have had many near death experiences, which he says are controlled out of body experiences. He states that these experiences have given him the opportunity to see what this existence is really about.

Here is a blurb from his website:

If you want to understand the mission and Darius J. Wright’s teachings, start by reading the mission statement. This is the first step you should take before anything else. All the teachings and instructions on how to become a part of it are on the mission page. YOU HAVE BEEN AWAY FAR TOO LONG AND HAVE FORGOTTEN YOUR HOME. THIS IS WHY YOU FEAR.

My mission is to empower the realm’s consciousness to awaken to their eternal soul and remember who they are and where they come from. By doing The Great Work – awakening people to the other side by unlocking their dormant abilities through the out-of-body state. Thank you for your gifts, contributions and support.

– Darius J. Wright – An Embodied Soul

Further he states..

This process is not for the faint of heart, but it has the potential to be one of the biggest self-discovery and spiritual awakening experiences of your life. By stepping through the gateway to the true universe and exploring the other side for yourself, you’ll discover an entirely new level of personal growth and understanding of who you are, what this place is, and what it’s all about.

He also claims this is not “New Age” rather a chance to see what reality is all about thru a controlled near death out of body experience.

I don’t know what to think about all of it, but its incredibly interesting and thought provoking. Here are the details of the show:

Title and Link to watch: Can the World Be This Strange? The Nature of Our Reality w/ Darius Wright

