I’m still navigating the broken Western medical system with my parents, and it’s tough to keep it together. Reporting on others’ struggles is one thing—living it is another.

One thing is certain, the system is beyond broken. While there are certainly individuals within the system who care and some pockets of excellence, for the most part, the system is being run by the C team benchwarmers while the A team is ostracized and sidelined.

Thank you to everyone who has sent kind messages of encouragement—they’re truly appreciated. I know many of you have faced similar struggles, and with a tsunami of cancer, more are going through this daily.

Here are some details of our ongoing nightmare:

My mom has spent most of the last 6 weeks doing test after test while the system does next to nothing. Some doctors call back, some don’t. Some take longer than the time necessary to analyze the test. Meanwhile, mom has stage 4 lung cancer and is declining very quickly.

One doctor did give her oxygen. I was ready to call that doctor and thank him for doing something. He is my favorite one right now. But I am told its standard of care and automatic and I shouldn’t be so impressed. But he is officially the best doctor we have encountered so far because he actually did something.

In my mom’s case, and in most cases, they are just going through the motions. The system feels like a McDonald’s drive-thru—mechanical, going through the steps. It’s so formulaic it wouldn’t be hard to automate:

If test A shows X, apply this standard care.

If test B shows Y, apply that standard care.

If the patient’s too far gone, do nothing.

Doctors are reduced to cogs, no wonder they’re being replaced by automation and robots.

I’m told tests are critical to secure insurance coverage and shield doctors from lawsuits. An oncologist sticking to standard care, even if 100% ineffective, is safe from legal trouble. But one with an 80% success rate who deviates from the protocol laid out by the “system managers” can be sued to oblivion if a patient doesn’t make it.

This ignores the real issue for my mom: she needed help immediately, not months later after every specialist’s tests are done. They could do some basics, like ensuring the patient’s body is primed for any treatment by putting them immediately on a keto (cancer fighting) diet and administering cancer fighting safe supplements.

The real professionals, the A-team and the ones who are mostly sidelined, use AI as a tool not as a replacement, stay current on research, ignore the flawed studies, and prioritize effective treatments. But most of them are not covered by insurance and must fight to protect their licenses and reputations from the machine.

Of course, none of this is ok and we are working with others to provide her alternative care. Thank god though there are other professionals willing to help and to provide important needs. Without it, it would feel like, and it would be, a very hopeless situation.

More to come…

Today only - October 9th: The most effective weight loss next generation GLP-1, Retatrutide, is on sale! Its 15% off and with my coupon you “Sarah” you can save another 15%. Note: If you pay through your bank account and save an additional 5%.

If you are short on Retatrutide or want to stock up or try it for the first time, this is a great opportunity.

Buy Retatrutide here

Remember to sign up as a VIP. You will not be able to even see the product, let alone buy, unless you are.

Also, you must buy reconstitution solution. Its inexpensive, but you will need it.

HURRY, it’s only an additional 15% today.

If you want to learn more, you can see dosing and administration details, along with studies, in my peptide weight loss guide:

Recent shows you may have missed:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify: