I probably didn’t do myself a favor today with my Twitter/X activity. But I think what I said needed to be said. There are many people in the truth movement who are going after others without enough depth or knowledge behind it.
While it is important to weed out the bad guys from the good guys, it is far more important to go after the real bad guys inst…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.