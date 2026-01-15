See the full show at: Captured: How Our Institutions Were Taken Over | Elizabeth Burch

Description: Our institutions didn’t fail overnight — they were systematically captured. Elizabeth Burch breaks down how it happened, who benefited, and why it was never an accident.

Elizabeth Burch is a Professor of Law at the University of Georgia School of Law we examine what has led to the current breakdown in accountability, trust, and integrity — and why so many structures designed to protect the public are no longer functioning as intended.

Burch also exposes a staggering case of mass organized fraud, documented in her book “Selling the Dream meets Empire of Pain” — a shocking, never-told-before story of three women caught in a web of telemarketing scammers, corrupt doctors, big pharma and profit-driven lawyers who turned fear surrounding a faulty medical device affecting millions of women into a massive financial scheme.

Note: I’m testing a few things on YouTube. My stats are very high (watch time, CTR, etc.), but my views are low (too low for the stats). This suggests that old 2020 censorship signals are still in place. I’m curious to see what happens when I post the video reel here.

Also, I’ve been busy appearing on various shows across the country due to the massive fraud case and the recent ICE action in Minneapolis/Minnesota. This is where I live, and I’ve been watching and synthesizing what’s been happening here for years. It’s not normal — it truly is ground zero for much of the chaos we’re seeing across the United States.

Here is my recent appearance on the Chad Benson Show. It was my first time on his program, and I found him refreshing to talk with. Nuance is critically important today, and we were able to examine this situation with a level of intelligence that goes beyond the headlines.

If you do not know of Benson, his show appears on over 100 radio stations across the country.

“Chad Benson doesn’t look or sound like a typical talk radio host. His conversational, informative and FUNNY take on the issues has been a refreshing addition to talk stations around the country. Listeners love Chad’s take on the hard news delivered in a thoughtful and entertaining way. And that explains why Chad is featured on some of the most highly rated talk stations in the country and delivers the demos that talk radio needs most.”

I also had the pleasure of being on Shawn Thompson’s show. I uploaded that episode for subscribers on Substack. It was a bit different and covered more of my work over the years—we didn’t talk about Minnesota.

If you’re not familiar with him, Thompson hosts a popular radio show in Chicago:

Shaun Thompson grew up in Melrose Park, Illinois and attended Columbia College in Chicago. For 16 years, he was a trader on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the MidAmerica Commodity Exchange. He’s been a licensed real estate broker since 1992 and opened his own real estate investment group in 2009. In 2016, he became the proprietor of the Elmhurst Cigar House in Elmhurst, Illinois. His involvement in talk radio began in 2009, when he began calling into shows. In 2016, he began filling in as a talk show host, and later that year, he was hosting “The Liberty Hour”, heard Sundays on AM 560. In addition to his endeavors in broadcasting and investing, Shaun has also written and sold a feature length screenplay.

You can hear this and many other episodes here: Shawn Thompson’s show.

Trust Matters When Protecting Real Wealth

As uncertainty grows, protecting real wealth matters more than ever. Safeguard your assets with gold and silver through Miles Franklin—a firm trusted for decades in an industry plagued by scams—and gain access to their private, preferred price list. Go to: https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Other posts you may have missed: