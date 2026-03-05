Cartel’s Black Book of Child Buyers — Who’s on It?

The short clip is from my recent interview with law enforcement expert and intelligence analyst, Michael Letts. Its hitting a nerve racking up over 240K views in the first day.

A cartel leader known as El Mencho allegedly kept a list.



According to intelligence sources, it contains 221 global leaders — including individuals in the United States — placing orders for trafficked children.



Specific ages.

Specific preferences.



Now the question is: Will the names ever be released?"

A few people commented that this could be a psyop. While that is possible, it is more likely true than not. Here is why:

It is well established that cartels now make more money trafficking people than they do trafficking drugs. It is big business, and El Mencho was the leader of the largest Mexican drug cartel.

Assuming #1 is true, law enforcement knows this, yet the business of human trafficking continues with little disruption. That only happens when authorities are captured or controlled, because no one with even a basic sense of dignity would allow children to be used in this way.

Assuming #1 and #2 are true, only people in positions of power would have the ability to prevent law enforcement from shutting down organized criminals who traffic in children. No one else has that level of influence.

One more point: when people say “global leaders,” it likely refers to individuals in positions of power who would be positioned to enable this business to thrive — heads of state or not.

So, following this logic, it becomes far more plausible that a client list of powerful individuals exists. Will it ever be released is the real question.

Here are the details for the full interview:

Title and Link: The Cartel Black Book: Who and What It Exposes | Michael Letts

Description: Intelligence and law enforcement expert Michael Letts joins the program to break down the escalating confrontations between Mexican authorities and powerful cartel factions — including the latest violence unfolding in Puerto Vallarta.

Letts brings a rare perspective to this crisis. Beyond his background in special operations and law enforcement strategy, he grew up in Mexico and personally knew many of the individuals who are now key figures within the cartel structures dominating today’s headlines. His insight is not theoretical — it’s deeply personal and operational.

He explains why the current situation is intensifying and why this moment is different. According to Letts, a “black book” documenting cartel trafficking victims is now circulating, drawing international scrutiny and putting enormous pressure on cartel leadership. The fallout could reshape the power balance inside Mexico — and beyond.

You can learn more about Michael Letts and his work at https://michaelLetts.US

