Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
15h

About a year ago I asked one of the street spies, a/k/a gangstalkers, who ran up and down my street for hours a day, who he worked for. He replied, "Google." I was not at all surprised at his reply. Google is a cutout for the spy ("intelligence") agencies, as are many other large companies, Amazon among them. www.targetedjustice.com

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