The case is chugging along.

First, thank you to everyone who has supported this effort. Your support has made a real difference. Taking on some of the largest and most powerful entities in the world is no small undertaking, and your encouragement, subscriptions, shares, and financial support have helped keep this fight moving forward. We are incredibly grateful.

This week, we filed our response to Google’s motion to transfer the case out of Washington, D.C., and into Northern California.

While that may sound like a procedural matter, it is actually one of the most important battles in the case. Google is seeking to move the lawsuit away from the jurisdiction where many of the key government interactions at issue took place and into its own backyard, where the courts have historically sided with Big Tech.

The conclusion of our filing provides a good overview of the case from a more human perspective. If you’d like to review the full response yourself, you can read it here:

Westall 6 514KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Alternatively you can see the entire case on Pacer: https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/63414818/WESTALL_v_GOOGLE_et_al

If you would like to follow the case, receive updates, or support this effort, please visit: SarahWestall.com/Lawsuit