Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss more incredibly bad medical practices that are plaguing the system. The endless stream of bad medicine for the sake of making a buck is nonstop.

Link to the show: Causing Paralysis on Purpose, Deathly Injectables and more w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

One of the topics we discuss is how those suffering with Bell’s Palsy (and other facial paralysis) are being advised to use Botox as a method to balance out the effects. Basically if one side of your face is paralyzed, the best way to deal with it is to paralyze the other side!

You can’t make this stuff up! Here is a report from an ABC news channel promoting this usage:

While it could make some sense from an aesthetic standpoint to balance out the face, there surely has to be better ways to deal with Bells Palsy than to inject toxins and paralyze more of your body.

According to a recent study, 1 out of 6 people who have the botox (or other brands) procedure experience adverse reactions. Further, long term use can permanently cause paralysis in patients who did not have any issues previously:

Kathy Leeman first tried Botox eight years ago when she was in her 30s, as, she says, she had frown lines between her eyebrows and deep lines across her forehead. “Initially, I was really happy with the procedure,” she says. “It softened the lines, and I’d get it done once or twice a year.” A couple of years ago she noticed that the area under her eyes looked really puffy, her eyebrows had dropped and her eyelids were drooping over her eyes. “At first, I didn’t put two and two together, and I tried everything: creams, facials, rollers,” she said. “Nothing was working to mitigate it, and I felt so frustrated and started to look so much older. I think the Botox had frozen the muscles and they had stopped functioning. Now 45, Kathy hasn’t had Botox for two years but says she is still experiencing the same side effects. “I’m getting acupuncture to help, and it’s improving week by week, but it was a lesson learned. I know now that it’s not worth those temporary effects if it makes alterations you weren’t expecting. It wasn’t worth it and I wouldn’t do it again.”

The individual in this story is now using acupuncture to help improve her damaged muscles. Perhaps those are the proper treatments (along with other options) to be used to deal with Bells Palsy and other conditions before embarking on procedures that extend the paralysis and may cause further damage.

The pressure to be beautiful is so powerful that many people believe the risk of damage to our bodies is worth it. Most of us are guilty of this to some degree. Changing our culture to accept each other for what we are is the first step in changing this trajectory we are on.

Dr. Diane has done considerable work informing others that the risk to your life and health in the quest to be beautiful is not worth it. While changing our culture and expectations is part of the solution, she also shows people that there are natural options that are effective. She has two documentaries, Dying to be Beautiful and Killer Breasts which do just that. You can watch both of those free here.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Causing Paralysis on Purpose, Deathly Injectables and more w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

Description: Dr. Diane Kazer joins the program to discuss failures within the medical system. She has been pointing out doozies like the practice of purposing causing paralysis to nano chips in dental implants to deadly injectables in beauty products. The crazy list of bad medicine is long. You can follow her work and join Dr. Diane’s MasterMind Tribe for only $1 at https://DianeKazer.com/sarah-westall

Link: Causing Paralysis on Purpose, Deathly Injectables and more w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

*

Also, do not miss Marjory’s FREE Essential War Time Skills Series running only on April 26 and 27. The series is FREE and provides "10 Essential Wartime Homefront Skills, Even If You Have No Experience, Are Older, And Out Of Shape"

The FREE 10-part Masterclass will provide you the following info:

Watching this series you will learn:

★ How to grow half of your own food in your backyard

★ Food preservation: which systems are the easiest?

★ Beginner foraging, there is free food all around you

★ How to grow and use 12 medicinal herbs

★ Property purchase checklist

★ Soil building and composting for deep nutrition

★ Home butchering (this one is kind of bloody)

★ Much more!

Sign up now at SarahsBackYardFarm.com

Note: if you have problem with the link, please type it into your browser, it should work.

Leave a comment