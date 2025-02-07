John Mark Dougan joins me tonight at 6pmCT on Rumble to discuss his experience with CBS 60 Minutes and much more. You can watch here: https://rumble.com/v6i6xmg-10-billion-trump-lawsuit-against-cbs-60-minutes-ukraine-bio-labs-and-more-w.html

Before that, you may want to watch Dougan’s recorded run in with 60 minutes. Here is that remarkable behind the scenes footage: https://rumble.com/v6hzasp-cbs-60-minutes-tried-to-fck-me...-part-1.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Details of the show

Title: 10 Billion Trump Lawsuit against CBS 60 Minutes, Ukraine Bio-labs and more w/ John Mark Dougan

Description: John Mark Dougan returns to the program to discuss the 10 billion Trump lawsuit against CBS and his own his experience with CBS's 60 Minutes interview. He explains why he was interviewed and what went down. He also discusses what he saw personally in Ukraine during his time covering the war deep inside combat territory. We lastly discuss his long time whistleblowing putting him in the center of some of the biggest scandals in world history. You can follow Dougan on his Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf

Link to the show: https://rumble.com/v6i6xmg-10-billion-trump-lawsuit-against-cbs-60-minutes-ukraine-bio-labs-and-more-w.html