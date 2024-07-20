Many people are perplexed by the “stupidity” of the people who are making economic decisions. They say, “the incompetence is incredible and destroying our country”.

I agree that their actions are destroying our country and our monetary system, but I disagree that its just incompetence. When the most sophisticated and well informed investors in the world are “incompetent” you have to reassess what is really going on.

Being sophisticated and still making bad decisions because you do not have enough information to make good decisions is one thing, but when you are also the most well informed investors in the world, we are talking about something else entirely.

*

There is a long list of “stupid” actions done by the west to destroy the current system. It cannot be ignored that the west has weaponized the dollar against the OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia. They have incentivized the world to end the petro dollar and its working. From Nasdaq.com:

Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023 one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

1/5 of the oil trades are now using non-US dollar currencies. That is a massive shift in one year.

*

Other actions driving the demise of the western financial system include the ongoing sanctions, seizing Russian funds, ongoing wars and more. It doesn’t give the world much faith in the dollar if that basic necessity of life is weaponized against you.

*

Of course there is more to all of this…

Beginning in 2020 a mysterious “others” group appeared on the COMEX market dominating 1/3 of the gold trading. This group has been trading at least 1/3 of the metal market volume since 2020 without identifying themselves. Who has this kind of power?

If you have the ability to fix markets by dominating over 1/3 of the trading volume, its normally mandatory people know who you are. But in this case, nah, they get a pass.

*

Then we have the majority of the world’s countries joining the BRICS nations. As CNN said, “Countries are clamoring to join the BRICS”.

While all of this is ongoing, the West continues to encourage the mass exit from the dollar. This is why I state in my most recent show with Andy Schectman that all of this is on purpose. The most sophisticated and well informed investors would not do all of this on purpose unless they are prepared or in on it.

I would argue the anonymous “others” are the central banking families and other informed and sophisticated investors. They are prepared, are you?

*

Andy Schectman and I discuss all of this in my latest show. Here are the details:

Title: Central Bankers Frontrunning Dollar Collapse & Buying Gold, Khazarian Takedown w/ Andy Schectman

Description: Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, joins the program to discuss the incredible takedown activity of the western financial system by the elites. As he says, “its too stupid to be stupid”. Their activities show they have been preparing for years and now are supporting actions that would destroy the system. We also discuss if the BRICS are purposely taking down the Khazarian mafia western system.

Link: Central Bankers Frontrunning Dollar Collapse & Buying Gold, Khazarian Takedown w/ Andy Schectman

Please share important information with your friends and family Share

*

Recently the BRICS nations announced that 40% of the “Unit” will now be backed by gold. This information is significant and matters. Be prepared by protecting your own assets. Contact Miles Franklin at info@milesfranklin.com and tell them “sarah sent me”. They can help you prepare. Whether it’s converting your IRA or purchasing silver and gold directly, they can help. Don’t wait. This matters.