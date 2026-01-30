As the world continues to spiral into chaos, it’s important to recognize just how deep the theater goes. Once you see that, it becomes much easier to recognize the games being played — and to see through them.

The video I’ve uploaded on Substack comes from my latest show and features Justin Harvey’s speech at the Brevard County commissioners meeting last May. This clip went hyper-viral, racking up over 100 million views across social media, and it’s easy to understand why once you watch it.

While I don’t claim to know the truth behind the Challenger “doppelgänger” issue (watch the full show below for the incredible details), but I will say this: no sane person can examine these details honestly and walk away believing everything is normal. Something is off. Fundamentally off.

And the more you look, the harder it becomes to dismiss.

The challenge of spending the past 15 years as a geopolitical systems analyst — a title that best fits the work I do investigating power structures, funding networks, and global markets — is that you eventually come to a sobering realization: much of the world operates like a stage.

Questioning events, institutions, and the levers of power isn’t crazy. In fact, it’s the opposite. It’s how you stay sane in chaotic times like these.

My hope is that this recent episode does one simple but critical thing for you: it reminds you that everything you see online and in the media must be examined with a critical mind. Don’t take narratives as gospel. Don’t allow the noise and chaos to push you into conclusions before you’ve had the chance to think clearly about what’s actually true.

Because too often, the facts are wrong, the people repeating them are either misinformed or not being honest, and the end result is the same — you’re misled.

My latest episode is clear evidence of that:

Title and Link: Challenger Dopplegangers No One Can Explain | Justin Harvey

Description: Independent journalist Justin Harvey from We Are Change joins the program to discuss one of the most unsettling aspects surrounding the Challenger space shuttle explosion—the extraordinary dopplegangers and anomalies that continue to defy simple explanation.

Harvey’s recent speech at the Florida commissioners meeting unexpectedly went viral, surpassing 100 million views, as audiences worldwide reacted to the visual evidence, public records, and strange coincidences tied to individuals connected to the Challenger crew—details many find impossible to dismiss.

For more than 15 years, Harvey has built a reputation for scrutinizing the actions of powerful institutions—tracking where official narratives break down, where accountability disappears, and where critical details are quietly ignored.

You can follow Justin Harvey and his ongoing investigative work on X @JustinWeRchange

Or listen to the episode on audio:

