Exclusive audio on Substack: Chaos in the Streets, Weaponization of Technocracy and more...
Please add to the discussion by commenting!
Thanks for listening!
Don’t Miss the Recent Shows:
Capturing You in the Matrix – Escaping the Surveillance State, the Real & Digital ID w/ Twila Brase
Dark Secrets of the Vatican and the New Pope’s Hidden Crimes – w/ Kevin Annett
Follow me on various platforms:
Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall
Follow on Apple Podcasts:
Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall
Follow on Spotify:
Support my work by supporting my affiliates
You can see all of my affiliates here at SarahWestall.com/shop
Other great products:
Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
Buy Retatrutide – Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic – Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J – Use code “sarah” to save 10%
Maintain Muscle while losing weight – Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J – Use code “sarah” to save 10%
Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post