Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University while speaking at a public event. Reports confirm the shot came from a nearby building, a suspect is now in custody, and Kirk has been confirmed dead.
This is more than an attack—it’s a violent silencing of voices, and a flashpoint in the ongoing war on independent voices.
You can see the shooting here:
source: https://x.com/sarah_westall/status/1965881172183101517
President Trump’s Post on Truth Social:
My next post, which I held to write this is about different types of war. It will also include my extended interview with Michael Yon. It is clear we are in one.
According to Redacted, sources at the hospital confirmed that Charlie Kirk has succumbed to his injuries, that the person in the video is not the shooter, and the person who is, supposedly, still on the run.
I take no sides here ... I merely point out that he flipped and chose to stand with ISR just a few weeks ago ... the kill shot occurred just moments after making a snide remark about trans people.