They say war creates a news graveyard—meaning everything else gets buried. But the reality is, there’s always more going on than the war… even WW3.

War is often used as a mask, or is a byproduct, of the global power shifts that happen when the world economy is being restructured. That’s why staying focused on what’s happening economically right now is critical.

In my latest with Robin McCutcheon, we discuss some of the most impactful developments in global economics—namely that Russia moved to a gold-backed system in 2022, and China followed more recently. According to McCutcheon, that effectively makes their currencies more valuable than the U.S. dollar.

Which makes you wonder—was Judy Shelton, Trump’s former Fed Chair nominee, right when she told Andy Schectman that this July 4th the U.S. dollar could reset and move toward gold-backed?

Title and Link: China and Russia Now Gold-Backed — Will the U.S. Follow on July 4th? | Dr Robin McCutcheon (to watch on other platforms)

Description: Dr. Robin McCutcheon, Professor of Economics at Marshall University, joins the program to discuss the rapidly shifting global monetary landscape. We examine the ramifications of gold-backed currency systems already implemented by China and Russia and the growing global movement toward commodity-backed monetary systems.

We also discuss the widely circulating claim that the United States could move to a gold-backed currency on July 4th, 2026 — a timeline that was publicly discussed on Andy Schectman’s podcast with Judy Shelton, former Federal Reserve Chair nominee. If such a shift were to occur, it would represent one of the most significant monetary changes in modern history.

The conversation also turns to silver and its dramatically evolving role in the global economy. Historically known primarily as a jewelry metal and secondary monetary asset, silver has become a powerhouse industrial metal. Its critical use in advanced electronics, solar technology, energy systems, and modern manufacturing is fundamentally changing silver’s long-standing value proposition.

This new reality carries enormous implications for markets and global monetary systems.

You can learn more about Dr. McCutcheon — and even attend her complete course lectures — by visiting her website at Lync-Sync.com

“Silver is one of the most undervalued assets on the planet”. Protect your assets with a company you can TRUST and get the unpublished price list at SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin