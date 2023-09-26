

Before we get into the numbers below, I want to share with you a couple recent videos where Chinese market dominance comes up as part of our discussion.

The first is with John Mark Dougan who accompanied Russian soldiers (with a press pass) into the Donbas Region of Ukraine. There he was able to witness and document what was occurring. He is one of the only western journalists in the world to see the truth from “behind enemy lines”.

In this video, he also discusses the auto industry in Russia and how the sanctions by the West killed that market for the entire West. No more are BMWs, Hondas, Fords or any other NATO aligned country’s vehicles allowed to be sold to anyone in Russia.

But that was a HUGE boom for China. The Chinese vehicle market share in Russia jumped from 5% to 60% since sanctions began. In contrast, the United States, Japan, Germany all saw their collective market share drop from 60% to 0%. Dealers and customers had to buy elsewhere. 90% of them went to Chinese auto makers.

Video Link: “Behind Enemy Lines in Ukraine – What is Really Going On? w/ John Mark Dougan”

The next recent video where Chinese market dominance comes up is with former minister and activist, Kevin Annett. In this video Kevin shares the fact that Canada’s largest trading partner is now China.

He also discusses the tactics used by the Chinese to grab land and resources from the Native Americans. Video Link: “China’s Tactics to Take Over North American Land & Resources w/ Kevin Annett”

Here is a scary illustration of Chinese growing dominance. The illustration below shows Chinese trading partners and the United States Trading partners throughout the world from 2000 to 2020.

Now let’s contrast that to what it is today in 2023