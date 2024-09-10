Anyone paying attention even a little bit can see the narrative control the media has. Social media has made it even more obvious that narratives, the important ones, are controlled.

I started doing this work over 12 years ago when podcasting was still “nerdy”. I liked it MUCH more back then. We didn’t have so many people wanting attention for the sake of attention on the platforms. It was more of a serious endeavor. Now it seems like a free for all of people screaming for attention.

This is mixed in with incredible censorship of serious people with counter narrative messages. I don’t really know what to make of all of it. Its new in history and I am sure we will eventually figure out how to cope and make it more enlightening and palatable.

To see how we got here, I interviewed Scotty Saks, a media insider who understands well how the CIA has historically controlled the narrative. He explains the 4am news station talking points and much more.

We also recorded an extra segment for Substack supporters. It’s a bit of a sensitive topic, so a paywall is warranted (unfortunately, especially these days). You can see that here: Substack Exclusive: Hollywood and Adrenochrome - w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks

*

Here are the details of the show:

Title: CIA Control Over Media, Controlled Constructs w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks

Description: Former Hollywood producer and mainstream media expert, Scotty Saks, joins the program to describe what it was like working in the industry. He explains how the news media was fed 4am talking points and how the deep state used that to control the narrative. He also shares some personal stories he had that changed his entire perspective on the world.

Link: CIA Control Over Media, Controlled Constructs w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks

*

The amazing benefits of Leela Q:

Experience the groundbreaking advancements of Leela's quantum technology, now backed by over 50 placebo-controlled studies conducted by elite institutions and renowned universities worldwide. This revolutionary technology surpasses previous achievements, as confirmed by prestigious organizations such as the Emoto Institute in Japan. Scientific investigations reveal that Leela's technology not only enhances blood health and circulation but also neutralizes the adverse effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), expedites wound healing, and elevates ATP production in human cells.

Learn more about Quantum Upgrade: https://quantumupgrade.io/?ref=sarah

Learn more about Leela Q’s Quantum Bloc or other products: https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ