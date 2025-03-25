Former Intelligence officer with the CIA, John Kiriakau, shares explosive information with me about USAID, torture and other CIA operations.

John spent 2 years in prison for exposing the illegal torture programs within the CIA. He shares his story and many more.

You can see a clip from the interview on X: “USAID has always been a CIA front. in 1972, Senator Ted Kennedy asked about USAID’s role in funding regime change. The State Department, led by Henry Kissinger, confirmed the CIA’s use of USAID for these operations”

Details for the show:

Description: Former Intellegence officer, John KiriaKau, joins the program to discuss how he blew the whistle on torture being used by the CIA and how the government decided to wage revenge. He shares his thoughts on CIA programs around the world and how it ties into USAID, NGOs and other dark institutions. We discuss the backlash in the wake of their programs and what needs to be done to change to meet the needs of the American people and to be a peaceful presence versus a war instigator. You can learn more about John KiriaKau on Substack at https://substack.com/@johnkiriakou or you can follow his show at https://unifyd.tv/pages/johnkiriakou-new

Link: CIA Coups, Coverups and Torture: CIA Whistleblower & Former Intelligence Officer John Kiriakau

