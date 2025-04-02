​Last week classified CIA documents from Project Sun Streak reemerged. These documents were part of Project Sun Streak’s efforts to locate the Ark of the Covenant and were classified in 1988 and then declassified in 2000.

Project Sun Streak was a classified remote viewing program conducted by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in the late 1980s as part of a broader effort to use psychic phenomena for intelligence gathering. It was a continuation of earlier programs such as Project Stargate, which explored whether trained individuals could use extrasensory perception (ESP) to spy on foreign targets, uncover hidden objects, or gain intelligence that traditional means could not access.

In December 1988, as part of the CIA's Project Sun Streak, a remote viewing session was conducted to locate the Ark of the Covenant. The remote viewer described a container made of wood, gold, and silver, adorned with seraphim, situated underground near structures resembling mosque domes and Arabic-speaking individuals dressed in white. The viewer also noted that the artifact was protected by entities that would destroy unauthorized individuals attempting to open it.

The Ark of the Covenant is one of history’s most mysterious and powerful artifacts, believed to be a sacred chest built by the Israelites under God’s command to house the Ten Commandments. Described in the Bible as being overlaid with gold and topped with two golden cherubim, the Ark was said to radiate immense power—capable of leveling armies, parting rivers, and striking down those who touched it without permission. Its exact location remains unknown, sparking centuries of speculation, from claims that it lies hidden beneath the Temple Mount in Jerusalem to theories that it was taken to Ethiopia or secreted away by the Vatican.

Read the CIA files yourself:

Cia Ark Of The Covenient 323KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I sat down with Jason Shurka, founder of Unifyd.tv, who has studied these types of phenomenon for years to ask his opinion on the findings. Here are the details of the show:

Title: CIA Disclosures: Ark of the Covenant, the Pyramid Code, Ley Lines & Earth’s Energy w/ Jason Shurka

Description: Jason Shurka, founder of Unifyd.TV, joins me to discuss the recent release of CIA documents, including revelations about the Ark of the Covenant. Are these disclosures legitimate, and why is this information being released now?

We also dive into his multi-part series, The Pyramid Code, exploring its connections to these newly declassified files and the broader implications for history, spirituality, and hidden knowledge.

You can watch his series at https://unifyd.tv/programs/the-pyramid-code?rfsn=8010664.e24f10

-

Other recent posts:

-

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify:

-

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Super Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J