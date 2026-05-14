CIA Raids Tulsi Gabbard's Office. Confiscates MK Ultra and JFK files

The MK-Ultra hearing scheduled for today was canceled yesterday after Representative Luna announced that 2 of the 3 witnesses feared for their lives and were too afraid to appear.

Then this happened:

The CIA reportedly raided Tulsi Gabbard’s office and confiscated files related to MK-Ultra, the JFK assassination, and more.

Considering she is the Director of National Intelligence — the position responsible for overseeing the intelligence community, including the CIA — if true, this would represent an extraordinary act of insubordination within the government.

See the Fox News clip below:

Of course, we are living through a period of nonstop media propaganda and competing narratives, so time will reveal what is actually true.

That said, it is not hard to believe that those connected to MK-Ultra would go to extraordinary lengths to keep information about the program hidden.

Cathy O’Brien claims this happened to her. Her testimony to Congress has remained sealed for “national security” reasons for more than 25 years.

I asked her directly in my latest show:

Why has your testimony been hidden from the American people for over 25 years?

I uploaded the full video interview to Substack for you to watch. Alternatively, you can listen to the audio version here:

Here are the details of the show

Title: MK Ultra Hearings Suddenly Delayed | Cathy O’Brien Responds

Description: Cathy O’Brien, one of the most well-known MK Ultra whistleblowers and survivors, returns to the program to discuss the planned MK Ultra hearings in Congress. We explore what these hearings may actually focus on, why she believes key firsthand witnesses like herself have not been asked to participate, and what that could mean.

We also discuss how the mechanisms behind MK Ultra may still exist today — even if the program no longer operates under that name. Cathy shares her perspective on modern psychological conditioning, trauma-based control, media influence, and the evolution of behavioral manipulation in today’s world.

It’s a provocative conversation that examines one of the most controversial subjects in modern history and asks whether these systems ever truly disappeared — or simply evolved.

You can learn more about Cathy O’Brien and purchase her book through her official website Trance-Formation.com

Please support the show by supporting my sponsors and affiliates: