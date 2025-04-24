While historians and insiders have long known the CIA has supported both sides of conflicts, hearing it firsthand from a seasoned war correspondent hits differently.

In my latest episode, investigative journalist Pearson Sharp of OAN shares raw, front-line accounts from Syria—and tells a jaw-dropping story involving Reuters outright fabricating news. His incredible experience clearly shows just how manipulated the American public really is.

This is a story everyone needs to hear to truly understand the depth of media control and narrative engineering happening in plain sight.

For those unfamiliar, Reuters is one of the world’s largest newswire services—supplying content to the vast majority of news outlets across the country.

Reminder a huge peptide sale is going on now and ends TODAY, Thursday 24th. You can save 30% on many of my top recommended peptides. Learn more: Massive Peptide Sale Happening Now!

Here are the details of the show:

Description: Investigative journalist Pearson Sharp joins the program to share firsthand accounts from Ukraine and Syria. He exposes how chemical attacks in Syria were staged and how mainstream media knowingly spread false narratives. We also dive into the ongoing campaign against OAN and discuss why protecting free speech is essential to maintaining a civilized and just society. Follow Pearson Sharp at OANN.com, on X @PearsonSharp, or on YouTube.

Link to listen or watch: CIA Supports Both Sides, Ukraine Frontlines, Fake Syria Chemical Attack – Pearson Sharp

If you find this information important, please consider sharing Share

Other recent posts:

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify:

-

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

You can see all of my affiliates here at SarahWestall.com/shop