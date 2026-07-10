This latest Economic Review with Tom Luongo has been getting quite a bit of attention. I normally post these on Substack, but I was out of town on vacation last week and never got it up. So here it is.

Everything we discussed remains just as relevant today as it was when we recorded it.

Alternatively, you can watch it on your preferred platform at SarahWestall.com: sarahwestall.com/shows/city-of-london-vs-the-technocrats-tom-luongo/

Or view on Apple Podcasts (video or audio)

Episode Description:

Economist and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo joins the Economic Review to break down what he believes is the real economic strategy behind the Trump administration’s policies. We discuss why these changes are being pursued, who stands to benefit, and which powerful interests are pushing back against them. We also explore Tom’s view of the ongoing struggle between the City of London financial establishment and the rise of the technocrats, and why understanding that dynamic may change who we see as friends—and who we see as enemies. Finally, we discuss the forces that have fueled instability throughout the Middle East for decades, and why Tom believes preventing the conditions for a third world war is a central objective behind the broader strategy.

Follow Tom Luongo at tomluongo.me

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