Jonathon Hollerman, the deputy director of the EMP task force for National Homeland Security, a task force commissioned by congress, joins the program to inform people of the dangers of a grid down situation.

I have to be honest, this show does feel like fear porn. But the threat is scary and real and we must not bury our head in the sand because the information is scary. The fact that a wide grid down scenario would create many dangerous situations, means its even more important for adults to absorb and understand what we are dealing with.

Hollerman explains why our grid is even in this vulnerable state. He also explains how a grid down situation isn’t as simple as society experiencing life as it was in the 1800’s.

During the 1800’s, electricity didn’t power all of our basic necessities, today it does. But the biggest difference is that the people living in the 1800’s knew how to live in a world without electricity. They had networks in place for food, water and medicine. We do not have that today.

Hollerman is an expert in this field and has informed members of congress and others on the dangers we face. He states that the best indicator to properly understand what could happen in a grid down scenario is to look at historical events where masses of people found themselves lacking resources and starving.

He compares a grid down event to Mao’s china where upwards of 80 million people starved or to the early Soviet Union where almost 100 Million people starved. By studying the behavior of truly desperate people, you get a better understanding what a grid down scenario may bring to the U.S. if it ever did occur.

We also discuss what makes the grid so vulnerable and what we can do about it.

For members I uploaded Hollerman’s report, Grid Down Death of a Nation. This report was written for the joint service’s Electromagnetic Defense Task Force. The 122 page report explains in more detail the threat our nation faces. Members can see that uploaded report below. Everyone else can find that report on his website at GridDownConsulting.com

Here are the details of the Hollerman show:

Description: Jonathon Hollerman, the Deputy Director for the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security (created by congress), joins the program to discuss the serious vulnerabilities with the electric grid. People may not realize just how dependent modern civilization is on electricity and power. Hollerman explains the inherent risks and what we can do to protect ourselves and our families.

Link to the show: “Civilization Ending” – System Wide Imminent Grid Down Risks w/ EMP NHS Deputy Director Jonathon Hollerman

