Clif High returns to the program for a long discussion. Clif hasn’t been on the program since before COVID and this show doesn’t disappoint. It’s as interesting as ever discussing mind blowing topics with my friend Clif.

Ok, back to the latest show with Clif High. It’s long and has been broken into 3 parts. Here are the details and links:

Clif High returns to the show to discuss his latest analysis and projects. Based on his famed Alta Reports, he shares predictions on the Big Event and the chaos that is still to come. We also discuss Antarctica and what could be occurring in that region. Lastly we discuss Aliens and their role in shaping human history and today.

Link to part 1: Clif High Returns: Aliens, Antarctica, the Big Event and even more Chaos is coming

Link to part 2: Clif High Returns: Aliens, Antarctica, the Big Event and even more Chaos is coming

